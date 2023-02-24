



Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas —

The 17th Annual Training Wing Raider Spark Cell awarded a total of $450,000 to use for eight innovation projects approved at its annual Financial Control Committee meeting on February 15.

“There were eight to ten projects or innovators that won,” says Tech. Sergeant Justin Crook, Chief of the Raider Sparkcell Section, 17th Training Wing. “These new innovations will benefit our troops, airmen and students.”

Launching in late 2022, the Raider Spark Cell is a physical and opportunistic location designed to accelerate change by turning service member ideas into workplace reality.

“This is an organization where people can bring their own ideas,” said Master Sargent. Anthony Lefemin, 17th TRW Raider Sparksell director. “We exist only to help them.”

One of the recipients of the Squadron Innovation Fund was the Goodfellow Air Force Gaming Cell. Previously, the program did not have a dedicated space and rented equipment in advance of these funds.

“We are very excited to receive these funds,” said Space Force Staff Sergeant. D’Andre Floyd Space Force Gaming base his ambassador. “This is a big step in the right direction, not only for the base, but for our community as well. It will further amplify the message, build community and boost morale.”

“We are extremely proud to receive these funds and that their leadership supports our vision,” said Tech. Sergeant Air Force Gaming Base His ambassador is Michael Vialpando. “This is a great opportunity to build on this foundation and start something that has not yet been established.”

Raider Spark Cell’s efforts have made this vision a reality.

Working with the Air Education and Training Command, our members’ efforts to incorporate digital age technology throughout their training buildings were facilitated by the Spark Cell team’s resource navigation.

“We are here to help mentor and coach service members through funding, resources and outside perspectives,” said Lefemine. “Many big impacts come from small ideas.”

Use of the brainstorming space and facilities is open to all with base access to include communal services.

“What many people don’t realize is that there are different ways to solve a problem,” says Crook. “There is so much untapped experience, knowledge and ideas that are not out there.

Congratulations to the following Squadron Innovation Funds recipients:

315th Training Squadron, $7,500 for Target Development Equipment 315th Training Squadron, $300,000 for Agile Combat Employment (ACE)/Joint All Area Operations (JADO) Visualization Tools 17th Training Wing PR, Green Room and Information Domain Neural $10,000 for Center 17th Training Support Squadron, $19,000 for Lightboard Studio 17th Training Support Squadron, Circadian $46,800 for Classroom and Office Lighting Comptroller Squadron, $22,000 for Comptroller Squadron Kiosk

