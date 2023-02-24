How Continuous Google Scrolling Affects Organic Traffic





Over the better part of the last decade, Google released a number of updates to enhance its mobile-first search experience.

There was a mobile-friendly algorithm update in 2015 and a switch to mobile-first indexing in 2019.

In October 2021, Google introduced continuous scrolling on mobile. This is a smart change to match the user’s browsing experience on social feeds.

Back in December 2022, Google rolled out continuous scrolling to desktop search results.

This loosely mirrors the user experience that has been live on mobile for some time, but there are some notable differences.

On mobile, it’s an “infinite” scroll where results continue as long as you scroll down. For desktop, this is “continuous” scrolling. That means scrolling through up to 60 search results (previously page 6 of his SERP) before clicking “more”. (Don’t worry, Google Ads will still appear across the scroll to split the results.)

In the past, very few users browsed beyond the first page of SERPs and clicked on results beyond the second page.

Like many SEOs, I was curious to see how continuous scrolling would affect organic traffic.

Does continuous scrolling on desktop increase the value of organic results on these deeper pages?

Or will consumers change their search query even if nothing is found in the first few search results?

I dug into the data and examined it.

Organic traffic data: changes before and after continuous scrolling

To understand the impact of continuous scrolling on desktop, we examined data for 30 days before and after continuous scrolling changes.

While there are some seasonality considerations, this pre/post method gives us a better sense of trends in our organic rankings.

So, year-over-year, SEO results have (hypothetically) changed significantly. We also included only unbranded keyword data in the charts below.

Brand data did not show any significant changes to note. In fact, 99% of clicks went from 1st to 3rd place in the data before and after this change. Impression data was similar, with 97% ranking in the top 3 for branded keywords.

The short answer is that the first page is very important. Yes, this change led to deeper results for some impressions and clicks.

But in the end, most of the traffic comes from the top 3 places. Over 50% of his impressions and over 88% of his clicks rank in the top three.

Impressions for ranks 15-20 increased from 20% before continuous scroll to 25% after continuous scroll.

This reflects an updated user experience that consumers may not be aware of is continuing to rank in the top 20 past the top 10.

It’s been pretty flat since then, with impressions above 30 being only about 10% of total impressions.

For clicks, it’s even more important to be in the top three. Only 4% of all clicks came after 6th place.

This is twice as much as before the continuous scroll change (previously 2% of clicks came from positions greater than 6). oh. The desktop is really driven by these top positions, even if impressions shift slightly to deeper results.

For comparison, we decided to show mobile data from the same data set. The mobile user experience is more like scrolling. The dataset showed that “exactly” 40% of impressions moved to the top 3.

The next largest cohort was ranked 7-10 with 35%. If what they’re looking for doesn’t appear in the top 3, they’re just flicking through the results.

In terms of clicks, it still dominates the top three. 91% of clicks are from the top 3 positions, and only 3% of clicks are from above the 10th position.

What this data means for search marketers

This data set should ensure two things for search marketers:

User behavior changes slightly with UX changes made by Google and other platforms. Being highly visible in major search queries is as relevant as ever.

I still see so many brands thinking of setting up SEO when they redesign or replatform their website.

This amounts to a New Year’s resolution for fitness at the gym, rather than making the necessary changes to improve your health in the long run.

You can’t just go to the gym in January and consider yourself healthy for the rest of the year.

We create content and optimize technical elements to keep your website strong and healthy all year long.

No matter what changes in user experience happen, even when AI comes along, your site can adapt to that change.

