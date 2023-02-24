Maintaining a human-centric technology workplace





Nacho is CEO of BairesDev, a leading nearshore technology solutions company, and general partner of BDev Ventures, a VC fund for B2B businesses.

The tech industry often puts innovation and creativity at the center of their work. I would argue that it should be human-centric instead. It doesn’t have to be one or the other. After all, humans are the driving force behind this innovation. These concepts are closely related.

Recent research by Gartner, Inc. shows that a human-centered work model, consisting of flexible work experiences, intentional collaboration, and empathy-based management guiding principles, offers many benefits. . For example, workers in these models are more than three times as likely to be more likely to stay with their employer and less likely to be fatigued.

Human-centered design has other benefits, such as increased productivity, stronger culture, and stronger branding and messaging.

In a technology industry that is notorious for its focus on results and products, how can leaders create a human-centric workplace?

Prioritize inclusivity

A truly human-centric tech workplace, or a workplace in any industry, welcomes everyone, regardless of demographics or similar factors. In other words, inclusivity must take center stage. Everyone should feel a sense of belonging.

It’s not enough to make people feel included who are already part of the team. You should also seek out people from all backgrounds and invite them to become part of your community. Yes, that means a recruiting strategy focused on attracting people with diverse backgrounds, perspectives and experiences.

Providing autonomy

Technology doesn’t have to be a solitary endeavor. To make the workplace more human-centered, it needs to offer autonomy rather than isolation. This means that individuals have room for experimentation and innovation while still being responsible for their own work.

Gartner reports that providing autonomy equates to better overall performance, less fatigue, and better retention.

give team members choices

Humans need choices. Not all roles are by their nature as flexible as others, but team members should be given as much choice as possible in how they carry out their responsibilities. This allows you to not only learn and use your skills, but also advance your own career goals and achieve them the way you want, while at the same time fostering loyalty.

welcome feedback

A human-centered workplace is one that respects everyone’s point of view, not just the opinion of the top. Feedback from staff should always be collected. This applies to all areas of our business, from individual responsibilities to our overarching company mission and values ​​and beyond.

Don’t just accept feedback. actively seek. Establish a system for listening to the perspectives of all individuals within your organization. Then act on it. Using feedback to make improvements shows that you listen to your team members and believe in the value of their ideas.

give back

In an article for the Fast Company Executive Board, 7:47 founder Chris Schembra said, “Employees increasingly want to feel that their employer is a force for good in the world.” says.

What does it look like in the real world? Employers can practice giving back to their communities. For example, my company established a giveback program. Through this program, we make donations to organizations on behalf of our clients to enable underrepresented individuals in the technology industry to pursue successful careers in the industry.

Employers can also offer opportunities for employees to make an impact, such as giving paid time off for matching charitable donations or volunteering.

lead with empathy

Finally, always keep empathy at the heart of everything you do. We listen to your concerns. Cultivate a culture of compassion. Don’t make emotions taboo. Celebrate a mistake because it means someone took a risk. Show your team that you care about them as individuals, not just because you’re doing a great job.

A human-centered approach leading the tech workplace means remembering that it’s people first and foremost, not innovation in the end. This is the environment that will prove to have the greatest positive impact on your organization and team.

