4 new Google P-MAX features coming soon





Google has announced the addition of four new Performance Max (PMax) features.

Campaign-level brand exclusions – For additional control to prevent PMax from serving queries for brands that advertisers want to avoid. Page Feeds – This feature allows advertisers to send traffic to a specific set of landing page URLs on their website. Video Creation – We make this easier by incorporating more editing tools directly into your campaign setup workflow. Additional Reports – Asset group level reports and budget pacing insights continue to help advertisers better understand how their campaigns are performing.

why you care. Advertisers have been asking him to improve PMax for quite some time, but Google at least seems to be trying. The ability to view conversions, conversion values, and other metrics at the asset group level allows advertisers to improve creative strategies and optimize campaigns more effectively.

Second, budget pacing insights help advertisers ensure their campaigns are delivering desired results.

And by integrating our video creation tools directly into your PMax campaign setup and editing workflow, you can create high-quality video content easily and efficiently. However, the functionality of the tool can be very limited.

New features and tools seem to be on the right track, but please test them thoroughly and give us feedback whenever possible.

Campaign-level brand exclusions. Google gives advertisers more control over her P-MAX campaigns. These exclusions prevent your campaigns from appearing in your search and shopping inventory for specific brand queries that your users may want to avoid. Applying these exclusions also prevents traffic from misspelling your brand or searching for your brand in a foreign language. You can exclude your own branded keywords or choose from a list of other brands to exclude. If you don’t see a particular brand on the list, you can request to be added through Google Ads.

page feed. P-MAX users will soon be able to access the page feed. This feature allows you to further optimize the results from your search inventory. Page feeds allow you to direct traffic to specific landing page URLs on your website and group those URLs thematically using labels for easier use in specific campaigns or asset groups. I can.

Combined with eventual URL augmentation that uses keywordless AI technology to better understand the importance of your landing page to your business, page feeds are AI-guided, informative, and able to help you navigate unexpected search queries and target audiences. Help drive valuable conversions from unsolicited search queries. This allows P-MAX users to use another tool to effectively utilize the final URL extension.

video creation. Video creation tools are integrated directly into his P-MAX campaign setup and editing workflow to simplify the process of creating video ads. Previously, these tools were only available in the Asset Library. This integration allows users to create video content quickly and easily, even when resources and time are scarce.

Additional report. You will soon be able to view conversions, conversion value, cost, and other metrics at the asset group level. This data allows you to improve your creative strategy and optimize your campaigns.

Additionally, budget pacing insights will be available soon, providing automated suggestions to optimize budgets and improve campaign performance. These insights include information about how much your campaigns have spent and will spend, as well as current and projected conversion performance.

Not news. Google also recently rolled out account-level negative keywords, experiments, and a new Content Suitability Center to improve efficiency. If you haven’t tested these features yet, it might be worth trying.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://searchengineland.com/4-new-google-performance-max-features-are-coming-soon-393494 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

