What’s New in P-MAX Campaign





Digital marketers can now use Google’s new capabilities to optimize and prove the value of their P-MAX campaigns.

The search and advertising giant is helping advertisers improve campaign performance in search inventory, increase ROI with more impactful video creatives, measure conversion lift, and get more detailed reporting. We announced some updates that might help.

brand exclusion

One of the new features Google is rolling out is campaign-level brand exclusions. This gives you more control over your P-MAX campaign.

Advertisers can now exclude their own brand terms and choose from a list of other brands to exclude.

This feature helps block traffic from most brand misspellings and brand searches in foreign languages.

Exclusions also prevent P-MAX campaigns from serving to branded queries that advertisers want to avoid in their Search and Shopping inventory.

page feed

In the coming months, Google will roll out page feeds to P-MAX, allowing advertisers to further refine results from their search inventory.

This feature allows advertisers to send traffic to specific website landing page URLs.

Advertisers can also use labels to group URLs thematically, making them easier to use in specific campaigns or asset groups.

Easier video creation

To make it easy for you to deliver high-quality video ads, we’ve integrated our video creation tools directly into your P-MAX campaign setup and editorial workflow.

Previously, this functionality was only available in the Asset Library.

Advertisers who have always wanted to create video ads but lacked the resources and time to do so now have access to this feature.

New reports and insights

To help advertisers understand and measure their results, Google is introducing new reports and insights.

Advertisers will soon be able to see conversions, conversion value, cost, and a variety of other metrics at the asset group level.

Google is also introducing budget pacing insights to help advertisers automatically discover opportunities to optimize their budgets and performance.

Advertisers can see how much their campaigns have spent and how much they plan to spend, along with current and projected conversion performance.

This information helps advertisers understand how their campaigns are pacing and whether there are opportunities to change or reallocate budgets to increase conversions.

In summary

Google’s new features for P-MAX campaigns give advertisers greater control, flexibility and insight.

The ability to filter out brand terms and block misspelled brand and foreign language traffic can help improve campaign performance and ROI.

The introduction of video creation tools integrated with page feeds has made it easier for advertisers to target results and create high-quality video ads.

Finally, new reporting and insights capabilities will enable advertisers to measure conversion lift and get more detailed reporting to better understand campaign performance and how to optimize budget and performance. will be

Overall, these updates are a worthy addition to Google Ads for marketers looking to get the most out of their P-MAX campaigns.

Featured Image: Camilo Concha/Shutterstock

