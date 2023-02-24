The Future of Railways: Automated Object Inspection





Technology company AutoFill aims to provide innovative solutions for object inspection. Credit: Pixabay.

Most of the object inspections that are done are done by humans. Automated solutions provide critical support and can be incorporated into existing operational processes.

Many solutions are costly and require large amounts of infrastructure. However, the AutoFills solution combines visual technology and multi-sensory data to identify anomalies for greater accuracy.

Technology company AutoFill aims to provide innovative solutions for object inspection. AutoFill’s Rail Innovation Project Leader Frank Van Veldhuijzen discusses the company’s vision, his technology and multi-sensory data.

Jasleen Mann (JM): When and how was AutoFill created?

Frank Van Veldhuijzen (FV): AutoFill was born in 2019. After Gideon Richheimer, our CEO, visited some of his former customers’ sites and noticed how inefficient vehicle inspections were.

He quickly realized what if inspection of objects didn’t have to rely on humans?

It started as a business theory, a complex concept (building a lightweight, automated inspection tool with built-in multi-sensor data fusion) and turned into a successful startup backed by academic research.

JM: What are the main areas that companies are focusing on?

Frank Van Veldhuijzen, Rail Innovation Project Leader. Credits: Autofill.

FV: We’re focused on the near, but I’d like to say that we also have a clear eye for the distance. In summary, we strive to become the global standard in automated object inspection, helping our enterprise customers fully grasp the long-term benefits of advanced automation at scale. We are proud to be on the cutting edge of what is possible and to bring theoretical research to life.

Our initial focus is FLR (Fleet/Logistics/Railway), but our technology is any market dealing with compliance-based inspections that are hampered by subjective analysis as they are currently performed by humans. can be applied to

JM: Can you tell us more about AutoFills’ work with the Utah Transportation Authority (UTA) and the University of Utah?

FV: We are currently working with the Utah Department of Transportation and the University of Utah on a research project on automated inspection. It will explore how highly scalable technology can be applied to inspect federal rail systems, thanks to funding secured by a US partner. Federal Transportation Administration (FTA).

We are still in the research phase, but the results look very promising. In April of this year, he visited a research partner in Utah to test our technology and detect rail defects such as damage and cracks in fully automated service his trains. After that, we will proceed with technological development in 2023 and aim for commercialization in early 2024.

JM: How will maintenance and inspection disruptions become a thing of the past?

FV: Simply put, it’s about implementing automated object inspection powered by AI and machine learning. Most inspections are now done manually, which can lead to delays and frustration for both customers and employees.

Automated inspections fill this gap and enable continuous, consistent and accurate monitoring, resulting in increased efficiency, objective reporting, increased safety and reduced costs. All of this modernizes, optimizes and enhances quality control at scale.

This technology ensures that services run on time and any safety or engineering issues are mitigated or corrected in real time.

JM: What are the benefits of automated machine learning-powered inspections?

FV: The advantage for customers is a more efficient and user-oriented network, offering more reliable and flexible services.

For rail companies, the benefits are endless. For example, with AI you are not limited by time. Inspections he can perform at any time of the day and fit perfectly into any operational process. Autofill goes one step further. Unlike other technology providers, it can be used indoors or outdoors, regardless of weather or light conditions.

AI also adds objectivity to inspections. Weather and light are not taken into account, but so are moods and emotions. It’s completely evidence-based. Objectivity in reporting is critical to maintaining operational consistency.

JM: What are the challenges with automated inspection using machine learning?

FV: Existing automation solutions are typically costly and are often the size of a car wash facility, so they require significant space and infrastructure to function. What makes AutoFill’s solution unique is that the entire product fits in a carry-on suitcase. It weighs nothing, is easy to install and shows great results.

It’s also worth noting that automation, if done right, is nothing more than a cost-effective solution that opens the door to reskilling the entire workforce while significantly improving customer experience and satisfaction.

Having the capabilities and resources available to make sense of the vast amounts of data collected is critical to the success of any project, but finding the right people can be difficult.

JM: What are the challenges around preventing railway accidents?

FV: Perhaps skepticism about the use of automated inspection technology in rail networks.

Some decision makers are concerned about the cost of implementing an automated solution on their rail network and may be tempted to stick with outdated, manual inspection methods. But the price of sticking to the status quo is risking lives and later leading to greater financial distress.

Nothing is worth risking when it comes to people’s lives. Nevertheless, some of the world’s largest rail networks still have avoidable accidents that could have been avoided had it not been for the oversight of dangerous accidents such as track defects due to manual inspection.

