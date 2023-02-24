Former Google employee says he sees corporate culture from ‘paradise’ to ‘pretty tough’





Claire Stapleton said she changed her corporate culture from “paradise” to “pretty tough”. Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Former Google employee Claire Stapleton says her view of Google culture has changed dramatically over the past few years.

Stapleton, who used to be a “cheerleader” at Google, said he now sees the company’s culture as “very demanding.”

The former communications manager is one of several employees who recently spoke out against the company.

Claire Stapleton, a former Google employee and self-described company “cheerleader”, told The New York Times that her view of the company had deteriorated in the 12 years she worked there.

Stapleton, who has helped manage the company’s corporate image both internally and in the media, said that when he joined the tech giant in 2007, he saw the company as a kind of “paradise.”

“I was kind of the company’s cheerleader in many ways,” she said in a podcast interview with The Times’ “First Person.” “I thought it was a really great place to work.”

But Stapleton said he became disillusioned with Google after seeing it treat contractors as “a kind of second-class citizen.” His former marketing manager told The Times that he began to feel “meaningless” about his job and came to view Google’s signature office perks as “cultural manipulation.”

“Frankly, as someone who really believed in the culture and had a lot of fun with it, it’s hard to be upset. I take it in many ways,” Stapleton said. “Culture can be a way to manage norms and manage workers. Giving them all sorts of luxury perks and such is a way to get what they want out of people and get them to give more. ”

In 2018, Stapleton organized a protest and quit his job alongside nearly 20,000 Google employees in response to the company’s response to allegations of sexual harassment.

A former Google employee told The Times that at the time she believed her retirement would be a positive move forward for the company. Told.

story continues

Nearly four years later, Stapleton says he sees Google’s culture as “very demanding,” especially since it laid off about 12,000 employees in February.

Speaking of layoffs at big tech companies, including Google, Stapleton said, “I was shocked at the number of people who were laid off while on parental leave, maternity leave or disability leave.” He said that he considered it a “cruel” point that he was “defeated”.

She sees the layoffs as a “power grab” and “the exact opposite of what Larry and Sergey intended for the company,” referring to Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin. I’m here.

“I think there’s definitely an opportunity here for management to put workers in their place,” she told The Times. It means you’re back.”

Ultimately, Stapleton said he recommends tech workers approach “corporate propaganda” very cautiously and remember that “work doesn’t love you.”

A Google spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment prior to publication.

Stapleton is one of several former Google employees who have spoken out against Google in recent months. Last week, his former Googler, Praveen Seshadri, said in a blog post that he had witnessed the “gradual decline of the dominant empire” during his tenure at Google, and that the issue was the company’s “core cultural problem,” he said.

Listen to the full podcast on the Times website.

Do you work for Google or have an insight you’d like to share? Contact the reporter via a non-work email at [email protected]

Read the original article on Business Insider

