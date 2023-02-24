Innovation Can’t Be Brownian Movement: Ashish Khushu, CTO, LTTS





Over the past two years, Ashish Khushu, Chief Technology Officer at LTTS, has been aligning the company’s innovation program to meet its growth priorities. Image: Selvaprakash Lakshmanan for Forbes India

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) has quietly moved away from the spotlight trained by its sibling, LTIMindtree, as a billion-dollar revenue company considering its Q3 FY2023 numbers and growth rates. floating.

LTTS, also the Mumbai company’s stock ticker, provides deep expertise in engineering design and R&D services to the world’s largest and most well-known companies such as Airbus, BMW Group and Qualcomm.

In many ways, we represent a lot of the engineering work in the software and embedded space that L&T has done in various departments, said Chief Technology Officer Ashish Khushu.

When Indian industrial engineering giant brought all these different teams together, LTTS was born in 2009 as L&T Integrated Engineering Services. In 2013 the company name was changed to L&T Technology Services and in September 2016 it was listed in Mumbai.

With revenue of $248 million in the three months ended December 31, 2022, LTTS is skipping and jumping on its way to reaching $1 billion in annual revenue. The company employs nearly 22,000 of his employees and specializes in areas such as 5G and connectivity, digital manufacturing, cybersecurity, industrial AI, engineering as a service, and workplace safety.

Of course, LTTS is immune to the ongoing global economic slowdown. Growth in the third quarter of 2023 was 14% year-on-year on a constant currency basis, the slowest growth in the third quarter since the third quarter of 2017, said Mumbai’s Investec Bank UK. His analyst Nitin Padmanabhan wrote in a note to clients. January 23rd.

Quarterly growth was hit by more furloughs and fewer working days than expected, analysts who have a sell rating on the stock wrote. However, in the coming quarters, we expect LTTS to face less headwinds and accelerate growth in sectors such as transportation, plant engineering, medical devices, industrial products, telecommunications and high tech.

In January, analysts at Australian multinational financial services firm Macquarie released a new framework used to analyze the outlook of eight mid-sized Indian IT services companies. They rank his LTTS at number two, writing that the company scores very well, indicating its growth drivers are sustainable.

They also noted that among the Indian mid-sized companies they analyzed, LTTS is unique in its service portfolio consisting entirely of engineering services. Macquarie analysts give the stock an Outperform rating.

LTTS shares its ranking with its larger brother, LTIMindtree, and ranks higher on this list than LTI and Mindtree (each ranked 7th) as independent companies. Persistent Systems tops the list.

Over the past 12 to 18 months, LTTS has been innovating with leading Tier 1 automakers to design next-generation digital cockpits for them, Khushu said. This is an area where companies’ sustained investments are currently paying off, he says.

For other customers, LTTS built stackable inverters and integrated next-generation powertrains for electric vehicles (EVs). In the niche area of ​​annotation required for automotive and industrial design, LTTS collaborated with Coventry University in the UK to create an AI-enabled annotation tool. This tool has been used commercially by some of his OEM customers.

In Bengaluru, LTTS jointly set up a lab with Mavenir and Nvidia to conduct cutting-edge research and development in 5G wireless. The company is expanding its power electronics capabilities with teams in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Vadodara and Mysuru. According to Khushu, these are all production programs, not lab work, but commercial projects that shape the customer’s product.

LTTS, a leading company in SoC (system-on-chip, systems in the semiconductor domain), will design and design the research and development before entering the production stage, and will jointly implement software-defined medical products. . , says Kush.

In the next 18 months, by FY2025, CEO and MD Amit Chadha aims to transform LTTS into a $1.5 billion revenue run-rate company. To that end, we are making strategic investments, he said in his release to the company’s third-quarter earnings press on Jan. 19.

Also Read: Newtrace: Putting India on the Green Hydrogen Map

In the third quarter of FY23, LTTS will open a new center for digital engineering in Toronto and expand its operations in Peoria, Illinois, USA to focus on digital manufacturing including artificial intelligence, robotics, 3D vision systems and connected and the latest electrification solutions. machine.

LTTS announced on January 12 that it would acquire Smart World and Communication, a division of parent company L&T, Chada said.

Founded in 2016, Smart World & Communication has seized opportunities in areas such as end-to-end communications for governments and enterprises, city surveillance, and intelligent traffic management systems. The acquisition added 700 employees to his LTTS and brought annual revenue to his Rs 100 crore.

LTTS announced in April 2022 that it had been awarded a $100 million electric air mobility contract from Jaunt Air Mobility. As part of the deal, LTTS will open an engineering and R&D center in Quebec for electric aircraft manufacturer Jaunt to provide engineering services for Jaunt Journey eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) air taxis.

Over the past two years, Kusch said, the company has been adjusting its innovation program to align with the company’s growth priorities. This is important, he says, because the innovation is nothing like Brownian motion, referring to the phenomenon of random motion when microscopic particles in a fluid collide with molecules of the fluid.

This year, LTTS also achieved the milestone of 1,000 patents. When innovation drives customers to actually use the solution, and that impacts their end consumers, it’s good for the organization as a whole, he says.

(This article appeared in the February 24, 2023 issue of Forbes India. To access the archive, click here.)

