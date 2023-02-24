Comcast’s Global Technology Platform Wins Technical Emmy Award for Innovation in Watching Sports





Comcast announces it has received a Technology & Engineering Emmy Award for building and delivering innovative sports viewing experiences for millions of Xfinity, Sky and Peacock customers. The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences has recognized Comcast for using artificial intelligence and machine learning to give viewers an easy way to keep up with key moments during live sporting events.

These innovations are made possible by Comcasts VideoAITM technology. A core component of Comcasts global technology platform, VideoAI analyzes video streams in real time and uses a variety of audio, visual and text cues to detect key moments. For sports, these include points/goals, penalties, and other key moments. As the live event unfolds, indexed highlights are compiled into an interactive experience for viewing, whether you plan to attend live or just want a quick recap of the most important highlights after the show. can easily replay all the greatest moments. The event has ended.

Comcast Global Chief Product Officer Fraser Stirling said: This incredible accolade by the Academy is a huge acknowledgment of the work being done across Comcast to drive this innovation and ultimately provide a better experience for our customers.

With VideoAI, an adaptive and agile technology, the teams at Xfinity, Sky and Peacock can customize solutions to meet the unique needs and services of their customers and the sports they serve. This technology currently offers the following capabilities:

Sky Sports Recap: Offered at premier league matches, cricket matches, golf tournaments, Formula 1 races and many more live sports, Sky Sports Recap allows viewers to launch during a live event to quickly capture the most important moments. It’s an interactive experience that you can recap and catch up on. It’s happened so far, even if they haven’t seen it in the first place. Peacock Key Plays: Available for Premier League matches, Peacock Key Plays present highlights in an interactive timeline that can be accessed at any time during a live match. playlist. Xfinity Sports Highlights: Available on his DVR recordings of select events such as the FIFA World Cup, Xfinity Sports Highlights tags key plays in the recording playback bar, allowing customers to easily recap all the greatest moments. will do so. Xfinity recently made sports highlights available for the FIFA World Cup and plans to extend this feature to more sports this year.

Additionally, Comcast Technology Solutions is now offering this technology to customers as part of a suite of products that generate actionable metadata to enable an ever-expanding range of use cases, from content discovery to contextual advertising. We are promoting.

