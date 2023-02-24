Download Gogte TENOKE for free





Gogte TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action and adventure game.

Gogte TENOKE PC Game 2023 Overview

Synopsis: In Gogte you will come to know a universe different from the one that has lived so far, creatures that left our cruel world behind to establish The Dungeon of Madness. It is located in a parallel world that no human can reach. They are preparing for the long-awaited apocalypse. You are a family man, Manolo, who works as a security officer, and your wife, Adela, an investigative journalist who recently lost her child. She spends a few days in the country hiking, hunting and fishing. But your wife did not choose the place by chance, it is a place in Spain where the line between different realities is fine. Get ready, the terrible events are yet to come. What will you do to save your wife? Will you enter a parallel world, will you follow the whereabouts of your wife and do the impossible? Hundreds of tests are waiting for you. Please enjoy 😉 Features: * Some fantasy and horror: The settings and puzzles are based on medieval fantasy with horror undertones, to enjoy the horror and role-playing genre. * One Sitting Game: Live the experience of playing in one sitting with one life.

Description of adult content

The developers describe the content like this:

Gogte contains extreme violence, please enjoy.

Technical specifications for this version Game version: Initial version Interface language: English Audio language: English Download set / Re packer: TENOKEG Game file name: Gogte_TENOKE.zip Game download size: 11 GBMD5SUM: ffb55d92e0a1e6b6c0702403e65bd53b

Gogte TENOKE System Requirements

Before you start Gogte TENOKE free download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system * Operating system: Windows 7/8/10 de 64-bit * Processor: Intel Core i5-3570K o AMD FX-8310 * Memory: 2 GB RAM * Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780 o AMD Radeon RX 470 * DirectX: v10 * Storage: 12 GB available space * Sound card: DirectX compatible

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system * Operating system: Windows 7/8/10 de 64-bit * Processor: Intel Core i7-4790 o AMD Ryzen 3 3200G * Memory: 8 GB RAM * Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 o AMD Radeon R9 Fury * DirectX: v12 * Storage: 12 GB available space * Sound Card: DirectX Compatible * Additional Notes: Best with SSD

Download Gogte TENOKE for free

Click on below button to start Gogte TENOKE. It is a complete and complete game. Just download it and start playing it. We have provided the complete setup link of the game directly.

