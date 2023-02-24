A new mobile pack allows smartphones to send texts via satellite.smartphone





Defy Satellite Link instantly upgrades your Android or iPhone to send and receive text messages via satellite, solving the problem of mobile dead zones for emergencies and wilderness adventures.

Launched ahead of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona and manufactured under the Motorola brand by British phone maker Brit, Satellite Link connects to a regular smartphone via Bluetooth and uses an app to send an SOS message with just an SOS message. Send a generic two-way chat over text, without. .

The lightweight, credit card sized packs will start shipping around April and will cost $149 when bundled with 30 messages per month and the first year of SOS assistance service from FocusPoint. It connects to geostationary satellites via a new MediaTek chip and sends SMS to regular phones with responses sent using the cross-platform Bullitt Satellite Messenger app. The side button can also send an SOS alert along with your location without the need to connect to your smartphone.

Satellite Link is water and dust resistant and lasts for days on a single charge.Photo: Motorola/Britt

Satellite phones have been available since the 1990s, but they are typically expensive to purchase and use. Advances in wireless technology now make it possible to integrate some basic satellite functions into traditional smartphones. Apple’s iPhone 14 can send his SOS messages via satellite, but chipmaker his Qualcomm recently announced that a similar service will be available on his high-end Android phones in late 2023.

However, both options are expensive and require the purchase of a new phone, which cannot be shared within the family. Bullitt hopes to capture the market with cutting-edge devices that lower the cost of satellite services and make them more widely available.

Motorola Defy Satellite Link, combined with the Brit Satellite Messenger service, will bring accessible and affordable satellite messaging to every user’s current smartphone, said Dave Floyd, co-founder of Brit. . This is the definition of the democratization of satellite communications.

The Cat S75 is designed to withstand 1.8m drops onto steel plates, high pressure water to 5m depths and extreme temperatures.Photo: Kat/Britt

Alongside the pack, Bullitt also announced the Cat S75 rugged smartphone, which incorporates the same satellite communication system. The price is 549. Grid lover.

