ULA Announces May Launch of First Vulcan





Orlando The first launch of the United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Centaur rocket is scheduled for May 4th. The date is based on remaining tests of the rocket and its main engine, as well as the launch window of the main payload, the company said.

At a press conference on Feb. 23, ULA CEO Tory Bruno announced the long-awaited date of the rocket’s maiden flight.The company is heading for a series of rocket tests at Space Launch Facility 41. Getting ready. The Astrobotics Peregrine lunar lander, two demonstration satellites of Amazon’s Project Kuiper broadband constellation, and the space memorial company Celestis payload.

We’re targeting May 4th now, so we’re planning a manifest around that, and we’re ready to fly that payload when it arrives, Bruno said. ULA has a window of about four days to conduct the launch.

ULA chose that date due to several factors. One is the mission requirements for Peregrine, the primary payload at launch. Peregrine only has a few days each month to orbit the moon.

The second is a series of tests of the Vulcan Centaur rocket currently located at the Vertical Integration Facility adjacent to the launch pad. Bruno said the rocket would be deployed to the pad for tanking tests a few days from now, after which he had at least one wet dress rehearsal, the vehicle fully loaded with propellant, and a countdown practice. takes place and stops just before engine ignition.

This is followed by a wet dress rehearsal, referred to by the ULA as a pre-flight fire, during which the BE-4 engines in boosters are fired at approximately 70% of rated thrust for 3.5 seconds. He said that was enough to understand all these systems.

After the flight-ready launch, the rocket returns to the integration facility for payload integration and rolls back to the pad for launch.

In parallel, ULA and Blue Origin have completed formal certification of the BE-4 engine, which Bruno describes as a launch pacing item. It takes a little longer than expected.

He revealed that in qualification testing for one of the two engines, the liquid oxygen pump performed about 5% higher than expected or seen on the other engine. Even small unexpected changes in hardware performance can be an indication that something else might be going on in your system, which is potentially a big concern. .

ULA and Blue Origin decided to take the engine off the test stand and take it apart. Engineers concluded that the higher performance was simply unit-to-unit variability and not a problem with the engine itself, Bruno said.

He said he is happy now and will resume testing on other engines soon. This will allow us to complete the qualification exams in time for the mid-April launch. However, as his Peregrines launch window for April is early in the month, the decision was made to set the Vulcan launch date for his May 4th.

That schedule depends not only on Vulcan testing and BE-4 certification, but also on delivery of peregrine and other payloads. Bruno has expressed his confidence that all three customers will deliver payloads in time for his May launch.

Astrobotic has just completed testing Peregrine at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center and will be returning it to its Pittsburgh headquarters for final preparations before shipping to Cape Canaveral. I’m not worried about them, he said of Astrobotic.

Similarly, he expected both Amazon and Celestis to deliver payloads in time for the May launch. I assume all three payloads are there and ready.

Vulcan’s launch date is very close to another important ULA mission, the Atlas 5 launch on the first manned flight of the Boeing CST-100 Starliner. It announced that it will be ready for launch in the end of the month.

With Vulcan’s May 4 launch date set, the ULA is now able to organize other launches in its manifest. By declaring this, we will be able to work with all the other customers listed in the manifesto, know where their spaceships are, and get everyone on the schedule, so that the chaos will be He said there would be fewer. However, he said it was too early to tell how missions like Starliner would be affected.

ULA previously predicted the first Vulcan launch in the first quarter of this year. Bruno argued that the misstep should not adversely affect plans to certify vehicles for the first national security launch in the fourth quarter.

are we annoyed? No, he said, we were thinking carefully and thoughtfully to make the mission successful. Waiting several weeks for the first launch will not affect other schedules. You have plenty of time to do this. I was going to do this the right way.

Related

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://spacenews.com/ula-announces-may-launch-of-first-vulcan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos