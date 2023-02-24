Chatgpt Misinformation: AI Chatbots Like Bard and ChatGPT Fuel Fear of Misinformation Nightmare





Huge investments in generative, pre-trained bots like Microsoft-backed ChatGPT and Google’s Bard have fueled fears of a proliferation of misinformation, according to industry experts. Social media intermediaries will also find it difficult to identify fake content and stop its spread in time, they added.

India, one of the world’s largest data markets, is already battling a flood of misinformation exacerbated by linguistic diversity. Generative AI technology could further exacerbate the problem, according to engineers tracking the rise of these applications.

“The potential for misinformation is very high because these AI’s large language models are not designed for factual accuracy, but for eloquent conversation,” Best Practice said. AI co-founder, partner and CTO Simon Greenman told ET.

Note that AI’s large language models can’t distinguish between evidence-backed information and fiction,” says Greenman. It can amplify racism, violence, misogyny, hate speech, and political theory. Inaccurate and biased.

Built by San Francisco-based Open.AI, ChatGPT has 100 million users within two months of its launch.

READ ALSO | OpenAI Launches ChatGPT Plus: See Pricing, Features & Details for Disruptive AI Chatbots

Find a story that interests you In January of this year, Microsoft announced a new multi-year, multi-billion dollar investment to back technology. Microsoft declined to provide details of the deal, but Semafor reported that Microsoft is in talks for his $10 billion investment. The deal marks the third phase of the partnership between the two companies, following Microsoft’s previous investments in 2019 and 2021.

Earlier this month, Google announced it would be rolling out Bard, a conversational bot powered by a lightweight version of Google’s language model for dialog applications or LaMDA. Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai also announced that in the future, his LaMDA technology will be integrated into Google’s core search engine business.

Misinformation is nothing new. But a concern with large-scale language models of algorithm-driven mathematics, Greenman said, is that it sucks up and regurgitates content on the Internet.

“So you’re siphoning misogynistic content from the dark side of the internet, spewing it out and amplifying it,” he explained.

READ ALSO | Creepy, Harmful, Dangerous: Why Microsoft Tamed New ChatGPT-Style Bing

According to the National Criminal Records Bureau (NCRB), incidents of fake news and rumor dissemination nearly tripled in 2020 compared to 2019. 280 in 2018.

However, after the pandemic year, the number of recorded cases fell by 42% according to 2021 NCRB data, with 882 cases registered.

Last November, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Apurbachandra said India, with over 1.2 billion mobile phone users and over 600 million smartphone users, was a ripe market for misinformation to spread. rice field.

Indeed, Samir Saran, president of the Observer Research Foundation (ORF), tweeted that countries should crack down on ChatGPT and other similar products.

“They have to go through multiple stages of testing and various sandboxes before they become available.

However, experts point out that AI-driven models are generally built around English, so most of the direct impact is in English-speaking countries. , it is only a matter of time before it will be localized for each country, nationality and language.

READ ALSO | ETtech preview: Microsoft’s new AI-powered Bing chatbot.

Additionally, the model was created 12 months ago, so if someone asks about what’s happening in February 2023, the model has no answer. So it’s not very up to date. Povolny added that ChatGPT did not remain accessible and could serve as a deterrent for bad actors.

“My biggest concern concerns ChatGPT’s ability to make things eloquent that weren’t necessarily eloquent before.

Global Concerns Spain’s fact-checkers are gearing up to deal with the potential for misinformation to rage as two national and local elections are on the horizon. Irene Larraz and her team work for a Madrid-based company called Newtral.

“The potential risk we are preparing for is that ChatGPT can be used by people with the intention of diverting the attention of fact-checkers to spread the same misinformation, written in a different format, so that input The result is many articles saying the same thing, even if the is the same, it infects in different ways and you can’t detect it on every platform and every place where the infection spreads. ‘ she explained.

Larraz had an article in a Spanish newspaper not long ago that when a journalist asked Bing’s language processing whether the Spanish president had a mustache, the tool replied that he did. But in reality, Pedro Snchez didn’t have a mustache.

“This is a small silly thing we may not care about, but if ChatGPT could invent a solution to a bigger problem that could cause polarization, especially on sensitive topics. is a big concern.

ALSO READ | ChatGPT, Bard & Ernie: The Three Musketeers of AI

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/tech/technology/ai-chatbots-like-bard-chargpt-stoke-fears-of-misinformation-nightmare/articleshow/98189392.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos