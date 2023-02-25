5 Most Popular Innovation Stories in Houston This Week





Editor’s Note: Another week has passed and it’s time to round up the top headlines of the past few days. InnovationMap’s trending Houston tech and startup news included innovators you should know, big Houston startup moves, and more.

Exclusive: Houston Startup Rebrands to Offer AI Chat Tool Focused on Women’s Health

The Houston founder introduces GPT-based chat platform ema and her new best friend in women’s health. Photo via Canva

Amanda Ducach set out to create a platform where mothers could socially connect with each other, but when she launched SocialMama just before the global pandemic, she wanted information on women’s health from fertility treatments to menopause. We quickly learned that there was a strong market need for access to.

After pivoting her femtech platform to include women’s health experts, she realized her technology couldn’t fully support its growing user base. Called SocialMama, the platform found users interacting with experts in a similar way. When Ducach was looking to grow the platform’s user base, she found it difficult to expand her 24/7 access to experts.

Ducach told InnovationMap: “We had women asking experts about ovulation tracking 100 times a day. It was crazy and non-scalable for gynecologists to answer that question 100 times a day.” I Read.

3 Houston innovators you should know about this week

This week’s roundup of Houston innovators includes Direct Digital Holdings’ Mark Walker, Umbrage’s Will Womble, and Intuitive Machines’ Steve Altemus.photo courtesy

Editor’s Note: In this week’s roundup of Houston innovators you need to know, we look at three local innovators who have recently made the headlines for Houston innovation, from ad tech to aerospace. read more.

Rice University launches new program for student startup founders

Applications for the Summer Venture Studio are now open. Photo credit: rice.edu

Rice University students will have a new taste of entrepreneurship this summer.

The Liu Idea Lab for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (Lilie) has established a new startup accelerator program called Summer Venture Studio. Running from May 15th to August 7th, the program is open to students of any major or grade level, including recent graduates.

Summer Venture Studio empowers student teams to accelerate their ventures and increase their escape velocity, said Kyle Judah, executive director of Lilie, in a news release. Unlocking the limitless potential of our students to create the next-generation pillar companies in Houston, Texas, and the world, with the right individualized programs and resources, and led by our experienced team of founders. I believe we can. read more.

Report: Texas is the best place to lead the hydrogen economy

Texas’ existing energy infrastructure makes it a prime location to lead the development of the hydrogen economy, according to a new report.Photo by Getty Images

All signs point to Texas leading the way in hydrogen market development, says a new report from Rice University.

The Baker Institute for Public Policy released a new report this week on the hydrogen economy and Texas’ role in it. Experts say Texas’ legacy energy industry and its geology make it an ideal hub for hydrogen as an energy source. The report was authored by Ken Medlock, senior director of the Baker Institute’s Center for Energy Research, and Xi Yu (Elsie) Han, research manager at the Center.

Texas is well positioned to play a leading role in driving hydrogen market growth, but whether this happens will depend on policies and evolving market structures, the co-authors wrote. I’m here. read more.

Houston Materials Science Company Strategically Expands Flagship Products Nationwide

NanoTech’s Chief Commercial Officer Carrie Horazeck and Co-Founder and CEO Mike Francis join the Houston Innovators Podcast to celebrate the nationwide launch of the company’s roof coating products.Photo via LinkedIn

A Houston startup is celebrating the nationwide launch of its flagship product that coats roofs to reduce energy waste.

Nanotech’s Nano Shield Cool Roof Coat is a unique product that can be added to your roof to reduce your building’s energy waste. Co-founder and CEO Mike Francis and Chief Commercial Officer Carrie Horazek joined the Houston Innovators Podcast to share product details.

“It’s just a coating that can be applied over the existing structure of any type of commercial roof,” Horazek said on the show. “From 2022, there is a significant amount of data showing that his HVAC consumption in buildings can be reduced by about 30-40%.

“Our clients have real and immediate benefits on their energy bills. Of course, reducing HVAC consumption automatically translates into reduced Scope 1 emissions,” she continues. she read on.

