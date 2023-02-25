The Surprising Results of Antitrust Actions Against Big Tech





In 2022, Taylor Swift fans will have to wait until the Ticketmaster platform, the only option for purchasing tickets for the singer’s Ellas Tour, is plagued with technical issues, service delays, and complicated pricing practices, resulting in many I was upset that I let Swift down and left her empty-handed.

Regulators quickly turned to Ticketmasters’ competitiveness, which controls more than 70% of the ticket sales and live event market, as the cause of the meltdown. The high fees, site disruptions and cancellations experienced by customers indicate that Ticketmasters’ dominant position in the market indicates that the company is not facing pressure to continuously innovate and improve. , said Amy Klobuchar, chair of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Competition Policy, Antitrust, and Consumers. This suggests that antitrust laws were necessary to spark innovation and thereby reintroduce competition to the ticket industry.

But do antitrust laws actually promote those outcomes?

A recent article in the Strategic Management Journal describes our findings and concludes that the answer is both yes and no. This research examines the aftermath of the high-profile antitrust lawsuits against Microsoft in the late 1990s and his early 2000s in the enterprise infrastructure software industry. It shows an increase in innovation, i.e. patents, after regulatory interventions against dominant firms. However, product innovation does not translate into commercialization of those patents. Moreover, profits are declining across the market, with the most technologically innovative companies suffering the worst.

Overall, our findings suggest that while antitrust interventions can increase one form of innovation, they do not automatically create meaningful competition or the kind of consumer paradise envisioned by regulators. suggests not. This has implications for complementors (apps running on the platform), platforms, and regulators.

antitrust experiment

Our research focuses on the platform ecosystem and complements. Complements often rely on a platform for technical infrastructure and access to customers, but do not compete with it. I have. For example, consider Apple’s built-in calculator and the many competing calculators available for download from the App Store. Ticketmaster is also a platform, operating many performance venues with its parent company Live Nation Entertainment, making it a complementary dual platform.

Antitrust regulators have a keen interest in markets where platform in-house complements face off against rival complements, and for good reason. Platforms have the power to give their offerings an unfair advantage, thereby stifling innovation opportunities for rivals. Concerns about platforms favoring their own complements were at the heart of two of his recent high-profile antitrust issues. The European Commission’s investigation into Google’s search and browser apps and Microsoft Teams.

In late 2022, the long-running feud between Google and the European Union ended with the EU General Court upholding a decision that Google’s Android platform gave its own search engine and browser apps an unfair advantage. Indian antitrust authorities have reached similar conclusions. A complaint against Microsoft by workplace communication app Slack accused Microsoft of promoting and entrenching its own app Teams on the Microsoft Office platform to discourage companies from trying his Slack.

The problem goes back decades. In the landmark Microsoft antitrust case more than 20 years ago, the browser wars were an early and prominent example of the same phenomenon. Our research also uncovered lesser-known examples of the same dynamics in the enterprise infrastructure software market, which supports back-end functions such as database management, email servers, and IT security.

In the late 1990s and early 2000s, Microsoft’s Windows Server operating system was the dominant platform for this kind of software. At that time, there were five major submarkets: application integration, developer tools, database administration, network and systems administration, and IT security.

Luckily for prospective researchers like us, Microsoft had in-house complementary products that were quite popular in two of these markets (developer tools and database management). It was almost non-existent in the other three markets. The government has significantly weakened its position in the two markets it previously dominated. This created a very clean quasi-natural experiment. After the settlement, what happened in the two markets where Microsoft was a key player (the treated group) and the three markets where it was not (the control group)?

Some key factors in innovation (measured by patent activity), profitability (sales margin), commercialization (new product introductions), and firm entry (number of new competitors entering the market) in these five markets variables were examined. 1998 and 2004, three years before and after the antitrust settlement. Additional analysis of these markets was conducted in the decade following the settlement.

In the control group, as expected, innovation and profitability remained unchanged after the antitrust settlement. However, there has been a marked increase in innovation among the companies in the treated group, indicating that the newly opened playing field has enabled novel ideas. In particular, we have observed a surge in patent activity among complementors with a lower market share in the treated group.

However, those patents did not lead to product success. There was no increase in commodification in treated markets (and there was no difference between low and high market share complementors). , would have been the beneficiary of the antitrust lawsuit. Despite being the most innovative, they were not successful. By contrast, the big companies that followed Microsoft didn’t get significantly more patents after the antitrust settlement, but they also didn’t get significantly less profitable. was. If anything, large companies have not increased their investment in innovation, so it is likely that they have benefited most from the antitrust lawsuit against Microsoft because they have become more efficient, not innovative. increase.

Finally, regulators may have hoped that new companies would enter the target market, but it did not. We found that the number of companies entering the market did not increase after the settlement. This is another consumer benefit result that could not be realized.

Overall, the impact of the settlement was uneven. I don’t want to downplay the fact that Microsoft’s regulation caused a significant increase in patent activity. This is an important finding and shows that antitrust law can indeed be a lever of innovation. But when it comes to profits, the real beneficiaries weren’t the most innovative companies, but the ones that were slightly behind Microsoft in market share and probably didn’t need help.

Lessons from the platform market

So why did antitrust regulation have such mixed results? We believe that complementors themselves deserve to be held accountable. According to multiple industry executives we interviewed, many complementary companies, especially smaller ones, struggled to step out of Microsoft’s shadow. Complementors attempted to replace them when Microsoft removed assets to comply with the settlement, but the project proved more difficult than expected. These companies may have innovated, but not in areas where they have successfully commercialized.

In some ways, the Complements benefited from Microsoft’s strengths more than they thought they could. For example, Microsoft’s popular and widely used proprietary Java implementation was phased out after the settlement, forcing companies to develop their own alternatives. I found a message board from this era where developers were complaining about the loss of Microsoft Java. Without realizing it, we become dependent on our rivals.

The lesson for platform market complementers is clear. You probably want a backup plan. A dominant platform won’t stay dominant forever. If your entire business depends on the fate of another company, you will always be vulnerable.

The same general advice applies to platforms as well. Be careful not to rely too much. If your platform strategy relies on the innovation of multiple complementary elements, be careful not to go too far. Prepare your offspring for life outside your shadow. Being proactive is especially important if the platform is prepared to comply with the European Union’s digital market law. Similarly, in the United States, the proposed American Online Innovation and Choice Act would try to prevent platforms from endorsing their own apps at the expense of rivals.

We believe antitrust regulators should also keep these findings in mind. They have two options for him if he wants to drive competition. Structural remedies, which dismantle dominant firms or force them to sell out of certain markets; and behavioral remedies, which prohibit dominant firms from engaging in certain It is a remedy for deeds. -Competitive behavior. Behavioral therapy works, but regulators need to be aware of certain toolkits. By eliminating some of Microsoft’s complementary asset offerings, the settlements we investigated may have inadvertently eliminated rival complementary paths to commercialization.

Another important implication of our research for regulators is that technological innovation, product innovation, profitability and consumer choice do not always move in step. Because a company getting more patents doesn’t mean turning the patents into a product that the market recognizes or warrants a better range of products. options for customers. If increasing consumer choice and meaningful competition are the ultimate goal of regulation, it may not be possible to achieve it by promoting innovation alone.

For example, in the lawsuit surrounding Facebook’s parent company Meta’s acquisition of virtual reality company Within, the Federal Trade Commission argued that keeping the two companies separate would allow them to develop more features and attract more users. to attract and benefit future competition. Our results demonstrate the weakness of this logic. Antitrust can certainly bring a lot of features, but those features may not attract users.

Our research also highlights potential shortcomings of regulatory interventions. That means his 2nd or 3rd place players who value efficiency over innovation may unintentionally gain an advantage. Depending on how the Teams vs. Slack conflict is resolved, one could imagine a scenario where the sanctions against Microsoft result in two large companies dominating the market, with market shares roughly the same for him instead of just one. can. Possibly an improvement, but a modest one.

Therefore, before intervening, regulators must carefully consider exactly what the desired outcome of antitrust law is and act accordingly. Lumped giants alone will not create a thriving market.

