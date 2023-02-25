Federal Reserve charges Google with destruction of evidence in antitrust lawsuit The Register





The U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) has asked the judge hearing an antitrust case against Google to sanction the search advertising giant for destruction of evidence.

The DoJ, along with 11 states, sued Google in October 2020. [PDF] At the time, the Internet giant illegally monopolized the search market through a series of exclusive agreements with other companies that “ruled out Internet search competition.”

The case has since progressed to the discovery stage, where the DoJ now claims that Google ignored its responsibility to retain evidence related to the case.

“Despite Google’s statement that it has placed a legal hold and has suspended the automatic deletion of related information, Google has deliberately destroyed documents related to this lawsuit and has done so for many years.” the government said in a memo. [PDF] Released on Thursday, it supported a motion seeking sanctions against Google.

Specifically, the government is challenging Google’s decision to allow automatic deletion of instant messages between employees. DoJ says Google does not retain instant message data [PDF] It is managed by the “History” button. Chats with an active history button are retained for 30 days to 18 months, while chats with an inactive history button are only retained for 24 hours before being deleted. Also, turning on the history button in the middle of a chat session does not change the retention period for previous messages.

“Google defaults most chat sessions to ‘history off’ and requires that individual administrators take proactive steps to save each relevant chat,” the DoJ said. the memo said. “Google could have set the default ‘history on’ for all employees on legal hold, but they didn’t.

Also, Google doesn’t seem to take steps to save employee chat messages over the recent lawsuit.Government memo points to similar witness interrogation [PDF] Held in a competitive lawsuit (regarding the Google Play Store antitrust lawsuit) involving Epic Games and other plaintiffs, Google said it had “stored all employee chats under litigation hold for the past five years at all times.” I have not.

The DoJ argues that Google’s continued destruction of chat messages and that companies cannot, under the law, shift the burden of data retention onto their employees.The government also said in another document [PDF] “Google has instructed employees to avoid discussing sensitive issues, such as those related to competition, via email.”

Therefore, the Fed said that discussions of the very conduct challenged in court were likely not in email messages or notes, but in off-the-record chats not stored by Google.

government move [PDF] I ask Judge Amit Mehta to: Alleging that Google violated the Preservation of Liability Rules. Order a public hearing to assess appropriate penalties. It also orders Google to provide more details about its practice of allowing employees to turn off the history feature and send chat her messages.

As expected, Google is pushing back [PDF] Industry disagrees with the Justice Department’s latest motion, opposing government document requests during litigation.

A Google spokesperson said in a statement that it “strongly refutes the DOJ’s allegations,” and that “refutation” means “denial” rather than “falsification.” In fact, we have generated over four million documents in this case alone, and millions more for regulators around the world.”

