Pushing New York City to become a tech hub





To mark the 75th anniversary of the transistor, which gave way to the semiconductor revolution and ushered our world into the digital age, the Marketplace Morning Report looks at the innovation ecosystem. All people, places and ideas come together to make way for life-changing technology.

For the transistor, it was the famous Bell Labs campus in New Jersey, then the research arm of AT&T. Then the transistor made its way into Silicon Valley, sparking a revolution in semiconductors and computer chips. We are now checking out another tech hub, New York City, that has taken these innovations and is running them.

Julie Samuels is President and Director of Tech:NYC. Tech:NYC is New York City’s technology sector trade association with approximately 800 members. She spoke with David Brancaccio, host of Marketplace Morning Report. Below is an edited transcript of their conversation.

David Brancaccio: So New York acquired Cornell University and the Technion Israel Institute of Technology and created a new tech campus. I got a lot of attention when I cut the ribbon. A solid piece that is open and running. But how should New York count as one of the great tech hubs here in February? Are we there yet?

Julie Samuels: Listen, I think we’re there. It obviously doesn’t take away from what’s going on in the world. [Silicon] The Valley is amazing and quite frankly in the US and much of the rest of the world. But what’s happening here is unique and, frankly, sustainable in a way it never felt like it used to.

I think there is a specific reason for that. I think that’s because the next generation of really big tech companies will be in certain verticals that are already thriving here in New York, like media and tech, real estate and tech, and fashion. And technology, finance, technology, you name it. As we see companies grow in these areas, it has to happen here. Where is the expertise, where is the funding, where is the mentorship. New York is uniquely set to thrive in such an environment.

Brancaccio: You know what I mean? New York is undeniably the capital of advertising. It is undeniably the capital of media. How are these technology companies sometimes differentiated from advertising and media companies?

Samuels: On the whole, I think it’s hard to tell them apart now. As someone who runs an organization called Tech:NYC, I say this. I’m no longer quite sure what the word “technology” means. By the way, some might argue that’s what we’re seeing right now in moments of market volatility, but it means that New York has a much more sustainable economy at scale. The evidence shows that even with job cuts in the tech industry, those people are going to their traditional employers here, perhaps the financial sector or something like that. I think there is a safety net here to keep the tech sector going beyond this moment. I think the diversity of ecosystems and economies really supports what’s happening here. in a few days.

Brancaccio: When you talk about technology companies, do you see technology in the sense of actual innovation here in New York?

Samuels: Well, yes, there are many. And we’re seeing more and more in areas you might not expect. And that’s because the city has taken these areas seriously. These areas may not necessarily be considered thriving here. But we’ve seen this across the Borough. As you know, there was real investment in the Brooklyn Navy Yard, and there was real investment in the industrial city in Long Island City, Queens. We are witnessing the flourishing of technology of all kinds. As you said at the top of Cornell Tech, I think this is an important driving force. There are many great universities that educate engineers and entrepreneurs. It’s truly amazing to see what has happened in the last ten years.

Brancaccio: I’ve been on Wall Street for quite some time, and I certainly have access to capital. But do we have the right access to capital? So Palo Alto, California has this street of people willing to take crazy risks with technology. Does New York have it?

Samuels: New York definitely has its capital here. And, you know, more capital than Sandhill Road, I’d argue at the end of the day. And frankly I think we’re going to see what we’re already seeing is that what’s coming out of New York is some of that capital being deployed in a more sustainable way .

I used to live in Silicon Valley. And when I moved here, it was so refreshing. Suddenly I hear people talking about “revenue” and “profit” and so on. And I was like, ‘Oh, that’s great. With so much traditional finance here, I think the industry has a little more grounding in how they actually build companies that ultimately make money. And I think history will show that that’s a good way to look at this economy.

Brancaccio: Yes, I couldn’t help but laugh when I saw the history of American technology. You know Fairchild Semiconductor, right? It is truly an important company in California at the dawn of the semiconductor revolution. And where did Fairchild’s money come from? The funding source was a Long Island camera company. It was here, right?

Samuels: That’s right. What we saw in California, especially with some of the big internet platforms, frankly, I don’t think a lot of people took those companies seriously for a long time. they were out on the west coast. They had ridiculous names. Government officials, certain established industries, potential competitors, they didn’t take them seriously. I think it was a great moment for California. And because of that, these companies were able to become very large and successful. I don’t think this could have happened on the East Coast.

The bubble of being far away really helped those companies. It’s not a West Coast knock. But what I’m saying now is that we’re in another moment. It’s just that everyone wants technology now. And just like in that moment the next generation of companies will emerge where we always do that kind of thing, where we take the subway, where we talk to other people, where we are all the time. . come up with new ideas.

Brancaccio: Another thing you might not want to copy from the California example is that many people say Silicon Valley’s success has widened the gap between the rich and the poor. And when trying to cultivate a tech hub here, we have to pay close attention to this idea of ​​who is included in the bounty.

Samuels: I think so. And I…we’re not there yet. I don’t want to pretend to understand this. Frankly, I think the tech industry across the country has a lot of work to do to make sure it’s a fairer industry. That said, New York is far ahead of its peers in this regard. The tech industry employs a much more diverse population than any other city. City Hall, the mayor here in particular, is committed to helping tens of thousands of New Yorkers access apprenticeships. They take employee training seriously, giving New York City students the opportunity to learn the skills they need for the next generation of tech jobs. New York City introduced computer science education to all public schools in New York City. So, even though it may sound too polyannized, I recognize that there is still work to be done. But even here in New York, we are very committed to that work, and we see it done every day.

