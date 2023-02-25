Google begins rolling out significant changes to delivery and reading of messages sent via RCS





Exactly a month ago, we announced that Google was expanding testing of new read and deliver icons for RCS messages. RCS (Rich Communication Services) is the Android equivalent of Apple’s iMessage platform. RCS lets you share higher quality image and video files with no character limit. Messages are sent with end-to-end encryption, users receive read receipts when the message they send is read by the recipient, and an indicator is displayed when the input recipient is typing their reply.

Google’s RCS is very similar to Apple’s iMessage

Of course, all of these features are only available when two Android users message each other and both use the Google Messages app. All of these great features, including end-to-encryption, are disabled when an iOS user joins a group chat. In other words, RCS is very similar to iMessage, but he doesn’t appear to insult an iPhone user when an Android user joins a group chat consisting only of her RCS users.

Google is making changes to delivered and read indicators for RCS for Android

Previously, if two RCS users were chatting with each other, the person who sent the message would see the word “Delivered” when the message was received by the other party. When a message is read, the sender will see the word “read” below the message. This allowed users to know if their letter actually reached the recipient and, more importantly, if the message was read.

However, Google changed this and, as we announced last month, was testing using a checkmark system similar to WhatsApp. When a message has been sent, you’ll see a small circle with a checkmark underneath it. When the message is delivered to the recipient, you’ll see two circles side by side, each with a check mark. When the message is read, the two circles will be filled and the check mark will be white against a black background. According to 9to5 Google, the update is rolling out now. To receive read receipts and typing indicators when you read a message and start typing a reply to other her RCS users you message, have both features turned on. you need to make sure that To do this, open the Google Messages app and tap your image profile in the top right corner of the search field.[メッセージ設定]>[RCS チャット]then tap[開封確認を送信]and[入力インジケーターを表示]Make sure both are turned on.

Google wants to know why we can’t get along

Google is trying to pressure Apple to support RCS on iOS. This occurs when an Android user joins a group chat consisting of iOS users and disables all special iMessage features such as end-to-end encryption, read receipts, typing indicators, and high-quality images. No more green speech bubble bullying. As mentioned at the beginning of this article, when an iOS user joins a chat composed of her RCS users, her RCS functionality is disabled as well. So why can’t we all get along?

When chatting between iOS users, all text is displayed in blue speech bubbles. The bubble turns green when an Android user joins the chat. And it seems to bring the worst to iOS users. Google created a video embedded in this article last year. The video pulls back Apple’s “Think Different” ad campaign from its pre-iPhone days, pointing out that by not supporting RCS, the company is downgrading the mobile experience of its own customers. Clever.

Alas, Google may be banging its head against the wall (ed garden). On the other hand, I don’t think many consumers know that his RCS of Google Message offers the same functionality as iMessage. As a result, some of his Android users use messaging apps provided by their carriers. If you’re using an Android phone and want a chat experience on par with Apple’s iMessage platform, you’ll need to install the Google Messages app (also known as Messages by Google). You can find it on Play Store.

