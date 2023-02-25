Big Tech in India: CCI explores the impact of Big Tech on SME innovation and choice





India’s antitrust regulators are looking at the economy-wide implications of consumer welfare, such as access to innovation and choices for SMEs relying on large platforms, in addition to prices, while anti-competitive India’s economic sector adviser, Payal Malik, said it is also looking at public practices. Competition Commission of India (CCI).

Malik spoke at the ICRIER Prosus Center for Internet and Digital Economys annual conference held here on Friday.

(Metrics considered include) Innovation Whose innovation? Only large platforms? Choose trading terms for business users who rely on these platforms. Because there are cases where trading partners have been ousted because of governance rules they imposed on the same partners that helped big tech companies profit.

Inclusivity is now shifting from an antitrust perspective to an economy-wide impact, with Indian businesses being hotels, restaurants, media, app developers and other start-ups, due to their reliance on digital platforms. she added.

Last October, the CCI fined US-based internet giant Google Rs 133.776 crore for abusing its dominant position in multiple markets with the Android mobile operating system (OS). Approximately 12 measures have been prescribed. had to comply. The company has since appealed the order, but no relief has been granted in this matter.

In the same month, online travel platform MakeMyTrip-Goibibo (MMT-Go) and hospitality service provider Oyo were fined a total of over Rs 392 crore by CCI for unfair business practices.

Discover stories of interest The allegation was that MMT-Go imposed price parity in its deals with hotel partners.In these deals, hotels sell rooms on other platforms or on their own online portals. is not allowed. Prices offered on two entity platforms.

We also found that MakeMyTrip gave Oyo preferential treatment on its platform and denied market access to others.

Antitrust regulation is now increasingly becoming an issue between business users and these platforms. Words like self-referencing, leverage, data collection practices and deep discounts are increasingly entering the antitrust lexicon, Malik said.

In recent years, the Competition Commission has focused on including digital companies, both in terms of mergers and acquisitions and in terms of dominant positions.

Last year, CCI former chairman Ashok Kumar Gupta said the regulator was in the process of establishing a dedicated Digital Markets and Data Unit (DMDU).

Given the number and complexity of cases in the digital sector and the growing need for data and technology skills, CCI is setting up a dedicated Digital Markets and Data Unit. In addition to staff from the legal, economic and financial fields, we plan to add new specialists such as data scientists and algorithm specialists to the unit.

