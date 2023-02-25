Google Magic Eraser is now available for iPhone and Android. how to get.





Google decided that more people should use the Magic Eraser photo editing tool. – iPhone users.

The Magic Eraser tool (Opens in a new tab) and several other photo editing tools, previously only available to those with Google Pixel 6 or Pixel 7 phones, are now available in the Google Photos app. became. However, it is only available to Google One plan subscribers.

Google often introduces new features to its own devices before rolling them out to other users of Android devices such as iPhones and Samsung.

Magic Eraser, which removes unwanted elements from photos and replaces them with AI, is just one of the editing features now available in the Google Photos app. Google One subscribers also get HDR video editing effects that help balance dark foregrounds with light backgrounds, or vice versa.

Google Photos is also adding new styles to its collage maker for Google One users.

These features are currently available in the Google Photos app, but may require an update on your phone to appear. Happy erasing!

How to use the magic eraser

There are several ways to use Google’s Magic Eraser. If there are obvious objects that Google’s AI has determined are ready to remove, outline them as suggestions and suggest clicking a link to remove them.

Also, if you draw a circle on the area you want to erase, the AI ​​will erase that area and fill it with the surrounding background.

Users can also use the camouflage option (opens in new tab). This allows you to change the color of the object you want to hide so that it blends into the background. This results in less photo distortion than the Erase function.

Google One overview and pricing

Google One(opens in a new tab), a tiered subscription service, has some features beyond Google Photos. Its best known feature is increased storage. At $1.99/month, the most basic tier gives users an additional 100 gigabytes, while Google One’s top tier at $24.99/month offers 5 terabytes.

Subscribers also get access to Google experts who can answer questions about all products and services Google offers, while premium users also get access to a VPN.

