Starting Point for CEE’s Innovation Leaders

The Czech Republic has established itself as a hotbed for tech startups, with successful ventures backed by local universities and their alumni. Among them, Charles University is a great example of a traditional university keeping up with the times.

Founded in 1348 by Charles IV, King of Bohemia and Holy Roman Emperor, it is the largest university in the country and one of the oldest in Europe. Located in the center of Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic, it is famous for its beautiful architecture and historical buildings.

We support the startup ecosystem through programs such as our Innovation Lab, fostering a positive record of alumni who are founders or co-founders of technology companies. These range from well-established technology companies to recently founded start-ups.

Another interesting venture is the university’s CUIP initiative. This is a subsidiary focused on commercializing the research and innovation done by students by connecting them with investors. Examples of spin-offs include his LAM-X, a biotech company that manufactures nanomaterials, and his Tap2U, a community-based translation platform.

From companies with a long history to newly established companies, some of the innovative players in the Czech technology landscape founded by Charles University graduates are listed.

Founder Avast started from Charles University

Avast is one of the world’s leading cybersecurity companies, providing solutions for personal and business customers. The company was founded in his 1988 by Eduardo Kuchera and Pavel Baudis, who have PhDs in physics from Charles University. In September 2022, the company merged with NortonLifeLock.

Today, it remains a successful example of a technology company founded in the Czech Republic aiming to go global.

The data-driven era

Founded by Martin Zeman, Data Driven Era provides sales consulting to organizations using a database approach to their private equity-backed business. The company’s data analytics solutions provide insight into the performance of various touchpoints in the sales process.

Martin graduated from a university’s computer science program.

wall mine

Wallmine’s solution allows customers to track their stock investments in full detail. The platform aggregates detailed company and performance information along with news, SEC filings and insider trading.

The company was founded by Charles University alumni Juraj Masar and Veronika Kolejak, who also co-founded Better Stack. They both graduated in computer science, and Veronica also has degrees in molecular biology and biochemistry.

zone

Zonky offers micro loans by connecting potential lenders and borrowers. Their platform allows these transactions to be done entirely online or via mobile applications.

Initially founded by Lucie Tvarůžková, a former student in the journalism program at the university, the company merged with AirBank in 2022.

