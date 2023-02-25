all you need to know





Google TV has launched with a new interface. This was a big departure from his UI on his old-fashioned Android TV. The sleek design is a nice touch, but Google TV’s biggest strength lies in its content-centric approach. Reduce the steps required to find a movie or watch your favorite show where you left off without opening the app.

With some of the best Android streaming boxes and TV sets starting to embrace Google TV, the new interface is quickly spreading to more living rooms. If you recently purchased a new Android-powered TV, here’s what you need to know to use and get the most out of your Google TV.

ANDROIDPOLICE VIDEO OF THE DAY WHAT IS GOOGLE TV?

Google TV is a launcher with an improved UI that works with older Android TVs. The Chromecast with Google TV 4K was the first device to experience this interface, and I quickly became a fan of the new layout. While Android TV focuses on streaming apps, Google TV has many improvements to Android TV, such as putting content front and center on the home screen. Everything you need is in one place, so you don’t have to jump between apps to find what you want to see while sitting on your couch.

Another way Google TV saves you the trouble is by tapping participating apps.[続きを見る]It is to organize the list on the home screen. You can jump to the next episode without having to go to the app first. The same applies to Google TV’s Watchlist feature. You can create one watchlist (similar to what apps like JustWatch offer) that syncs to your Google account and works across all your devices. So when you add a new movie to your watchlist from Google Search, it will appear instantly on your Chromecast.

For now, Google TV lives alongside Android TV (which has undergone its own facelift). But more brands, including Sony and Hisense, are starting to adopt Google’s new TV interface. Hopefully, Google will gradually replace their outdated TV software with Google TV, making it the default streaming hub in your living room.

How to use Google TV

The only way to get Google TV is to buy a TV set or a streaming box with it pre-loaded (unless you load it onto an existing Android TV, but this process is very complicated and not for everyone). is not suitable for The best options are either Google’s Chromecast or a modern TV set from Hisense, Philips, Sony or TCL.

Set up your new Google TV device seamlessly using the Google Home app on your phone. Follow the guided setup process and link your devices to your Gmail account when prompted to sync your watchlists and content across all your devices. In a moment, you’ll see your new Google TV home screen.

All personalized recommendations on your Google TV home screen

the main[おすすめ]From the tab, you can see that your content is getting attention on Google TV. The prominent carousel is updated regularly to feature top releases (such as new shows available on streaming services), themed content (such as Christmas specials), and, in some cases, advertisements.

Below that, you’ll see a Top Picks strip just for you, filled with movies and TV series that we think you’ll love, based on everything Google knows about you.

Select a title to learn more in our knowledge graph and jump straight to the movie on the streaming service. No more messing around with individual apps.

Below the apps list, aggregated[継続視聴]A list is displayed. Organize your continuous watching list from different apps on your TV into one place. Depending on region and app support, listings can pull content from Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+, Hulu, and more. If one of the apps doesn’t work well with the Google TV integration, you can use them the traditional way by going to the app first.

Change your Google TV recommendations settings

To control which apps can show featured content on your home page, follow these steps:

Scroll to the bottom of the home page and[サービスの管理]Choose. Turn on all the apps you want to see and turn off the rest. Access live TV and your wishlist on Google TV

The top menu displays a live section dedicated to live TV content. Google TV integrates popular linear TV services like Pluto TV and its own YouTube TV into this section for quick access. For those who love live broadcast channels as much as streaming services, it doesn’t get any better.

Google Watchlist, on the other hand, shows movies rented or purchased from Play Movies & TV (now Google TV), along with[ライブラリ]Available in Having a universal watchlist is nice, but I wish Google would provide better filters and sorting options to better manage the list on TV. Without separation, your watchlist can quickly become cluttered if you have hundreds of movies on the list.

How is it different from the Google TV app?

The Google TV app for Android and iOS smartphones is a rebranded and redesigned version of Play Movies & TV that now works well with the Google TV interface on your TV.of the app[おすすめ]Tabs mimic what you see on TV, such as the main carousel and top picks.

A unified interface makes you feel at home when choosing what to watch after dinner. The app also makes it easy to manage your watchlist from your phone instead of using his D-pad on the remote to type long movie or TV show names on your smart TV. Google also added a highlights section to the app. This section shows a stream of entertainment news articles while you browse your watchlist.

Source: Google

You can buy and rent movies and find previous purchases from the same app, but the best feature of the app is the great new virtual remote control that’s easy to set up and easy to use.

Get the most out of Google TV on big screens and smartphones

With Google TV, the company offers a true multi-platform experience. While searching for a movie on Google Search,[見たい]Tap the button and it will automatically appear on your connected TV. Or you can rent the movies and series you want to watch from the Google TV phone app and start watching right away on your living room TV. It’s that simple.

And since the company has made it easy and affordable to upgrade your old TV set by plugging in the new Chromecast with Google TV (HD), you have no choice but to switch to Google TV.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidpolice.com/google-tv-how-to-guide/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos