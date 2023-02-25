Google Street View imagery: South Korea’s DMZ has become a wildlife paradise





CNN—

Between North and South Korea lies the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), one of the most heavily armed borders in the world. A section of 160 miles (approximately 160 miles) is blocked by fences and landmines and has little human activity.

But its isolation has inadvertently turned the area into a wildlife paradise. Google released the first Street View imagery of the DMZ this week, giving us a glimpse of the flora and fauna that inhabit this uninhabited land.

The images are part of a project undertaken jointly with several South Korean agencies to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Korean War armistice that ended hostilities in 1953 and planned the DMZ, but There was not, so technically the war was never over. I have signed.

The project uses Google’s Street View feature to allow viewers to take a virtual tour, highlighting cultural relics and heritage sites near the DMZ, such as war-torn buildings and bunkers.

But the most amazing images are the more than 6,100 species that thrive in the DMZ, from reptiles and birds to plants.

According to Google, 38% of South Korea’s 267 endangered species live in the DMZ.

After the Korean War, the DMZ has undergone minimal human intervention for more than 70 years, and the damaged nature has recovered naturally, the site says. As a result, it has created a new ecosystem that cannot be found in urban areas, and has become a wildlife sanctuary.

Residents of the DMZ include endangered mountain goats that inhabit the crags. A musk deer with long tusks that lives in primeval forests. An otter swimming along two Korean rivers. The endangered golden eagle often winters in private border areas where residents feed hungry hunters.

Many of the images were taken by an unmanned camera installed by South Korea’s National Institute of Ecology. In 2019, these cameras captured a juvenile black bear for the first time in 20 years, to the delight of researchers long concerned about the decline of the endangered population due to poaching and habitat destruction.

Seung-ho Lee, president of the DMZ Forum, a group campaigning to protect the region’s ecological and cultural heritage, told CNN in 2019 that the situation on both sides of the border was deteriorating. Therefore, it is also an oasis for migratory birds. Deforestation and flooding have damaged land in North Korea, while urban development and pollution have fragmented habitat in South Korea, he said.

We call the area an accidental paradise, he said at the time.

Google images also show pristine and biodiverse landscapes. Using Street View, users can explore the Yongeup Plateau, which boasts wide grasslands lush with wetland plants, and the Hantan River Gorge, where turquoise water meanders between high granite walls.

There have been many calls for DMZ protection over the decades, both in South Korea and international environmental groups. However, the process is not easy as it requires the cooperation of both Seoul and Pyongyang.

Some progress has been made in recent years, with former South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un pledging to turn the DMZ into a peace zone in 2018. The following year, South Korea opened the first of his three peace trails to a limited number of visitors along his DMZ, allowing hikers to pass through lookouts and barbed wire fences.

However, relations have deteriorated since then, with tensions soaring in 2022 as North Korea launched a record number of missiles and South Korea’s new president took office.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/travel/article/korea-dmz-google-view-wildlife-intl-hnk/index.html

