Google staff learns they were fired for email bouncebacks





According to a software engineer who works for the search engine, some Google employees found themselves out of work when they tried to send emails from their official work accounts and those messages just bounced back. rice field.

Thomas de Rivaz, who is still employed in the London office of the Silicon Valley tech giant, told Insider that he only learned that some of his colleagues had been laid off. [their] The email was bounced, but not for any other reason. ”

The Post has reached out to Google for comment.

Google employees who survived the company’s recent purge of about 12,000 former colleagues said management has yet to distribute information about who was fired.

Tim Wilde, a site reliability engineer at Google, told Insider that he learned of the employee’s layoff from posts on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai and his management have been criticized for handling recent layoffs that affected about 12,000 employees.Reuters

Wilde also said he would send internal messages to colleagues who were unable to make it through. This indicates that the target of his message has been fired.

Boston-based Wilde said several employees came to the office and tried to sign in with access badges, but were denied. That’s when he realized he was let go, Wilde told the insider.

De Rivaz told Insider that Googlers “know the number” of employees who have been laid off.

“We’ve discouraged sharing them internally. Obviously it will be shut down soon, but the numbers are there for people to see,” he told Insider.

Since Google announced the layoffs on January 20th, de Rivaz said, “virtually, we get daily updates on people who have been laid off from around the world.”

Google cut 12,000 jobs from payroll last month. Getty Images

Several former Google employees explain how they learned they were laid off last month.

A Los Angeles-based lawyer employed by Google discovered he was being fired from the tech giant in an email he received at 2 a.m. when he was feeding his newborn daughter.

Southern California-based vlogger Nicole Tsai posted a viral TikTok video showing the exact moment she knew she was let go. In the video, Cai is seen in tears upon learning of her dismissal.

Several Google staffers were disappointed how current former colleagues learned of their dismissal.Getty Images

Another LA-based engineer, Ari Neil, 29, says he learned he was fired after receiving a notice from his company at 2 a.m. local time while he was on mental health leave.

Google’s parent company, Alphabet, has tightened in recent months after declining revenues were reported in its most recent earnings call.

As part of a company-wide budget cut, the company unplugged an expensive automated garbage-sorting and cafeteria table-squeezing machine made by robotics subsidiary Everyday Robots.

According to a memo obtained by CNBC, dozens of Google employees at companies struggling in their cloud divisions shared desks earlier this week and staggered office visits to avoid overlapping deskmates. I was told I needed to.

