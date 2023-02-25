Blancpain Fifty Fathoms Tech Gombessa Dive Watch Transformed in 3 Hours





Nevertheless, the traditional form of the iconic rotating bezel allows for timing up to an hour at depth. Thanks to an advanced SCUBA format that recycles, you can spend much longer in the water than that. For divers who argue that it’s worth having an analog backup in case digital technology fails (everyone who relies on technology knows that it can fail). Because you know better), one hour timing doesn’t cut the mustard.

The Fifty Fathoms Tech Gombessa is named after the pioneering diver and photographer Laurent Ballesta, leader of the Gombessa marine life monitoring project, who was involved in the development of the watch, and whose analog limits are up to 3 hours. The watch features an additional hour hand that can be likened to his GMT hand on travel watches. The markings on the bezel divide him into three sections for each hour.

An important note is that this is not a stopwatch. (Stopwatches generally don’t like deep submersion, as there are multiple points where water entry can occur). The second hand itself cannot be set, it is always rotating, and the timing of diving is measured by aligning the bezel with the position of the hand at the start of diving.

As a technical solution (which, of course, is patented by Blancpain), the means are almost lo-fi, at least when compared to the over-engineering found in competitor watches. So is the 300-meter depth rating, which is adequate for technical diving but really modest within the professional luxury diver’s watch genre.

Photo: Blancpain

The price ($28,000 or $24,700), on the other hand, is nothing more than the visual impact of the watch.At 47mm in diameter, the massive Fifty Fathoms Tech Gombessa is kept light thanks to its grade 23 titanium case. increase. The case features a particularly streamlined design for strap integration via a central single lug placement. The indexes on the dial are cut from a block of luminous material, and their structure stands out against the absolute black dial, a material that absorbs 97% of the light, while the bezel inlay is made of black ceramic. .

Featuring a helium escape valve (a feature developed by Rolex for saturation diving watches to release trapped gases inside the watch) at 10 o’clock on the case, this watch is powered by the brand new Blancpain movement Caliber 13P8. increase. An impressive 5-day power reserve.

The Fifty Fathoms Tech Gombessa’s true innovation, even if the tech motif featured on the slightly harsh font dial of the ’80s may be a misnomer, is its new features with genuine, real-world applications. you may come up with.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wired.com/story/original-dive-watch-3-hour-makeover/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos