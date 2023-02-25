RTIH’s biggest retail tech news story of the week — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





2. Think big: Target invests $100 million in sorting centers to speed up delivery times online

This week, Target announced that it is investing $100 million in its supply chain hub to speed up e-commerce deliveries and expects to deliver about 50 million packages this year. This will almost double in 2022.

According to supply chain consultant and former Amazon executive Brittain Ladd, it’s a great example of Target entering what it calls Target 2.0, allowing retailers to grow in ways few analysts and consumers expected. to change direction.

3. Social success: Currys welcomes incredible results from retailer’s viral Airfryer Pancakes TikTok video

Currys recently posted a TikTok video of Airfryer Pancakes.

It went viral and yada yada yada electronics retailers are understandably pretty happy about it

Ryan Todd, Senior Social Media & PR Manager at Currys, said on LinkedIn: Incredible results for viral videos: 8.7 million views on TikTok alone. 44 PR coverage, including near-total national coverage.

He added: Great work by Amneet Atwal (Currys Social Media Manager).

4. Optimize Store Operations: Fashion Giant Bestseller Selects Nedap to Deploy Vero Moda RFID

Nedap was selected by Bestseller to deploy its iD Cloud RFID platform across the retailer’s Vero Moda stores.

Bestseller completed its rollout to 380 stores in January.

Casper Terp Harboe, Bestseller’s RFID Project Manager, commented:

By displaying all of their inventory in this one place, Vero Moda can deliver the right product to the right place in the right place without high safety standards. This has a positive impact on sustainability and profitability.

Harboe concludes: To keep our customers happy, we need to ensure that the right product is always available across all sales channels without overstocking or overmanufacturing.

Our stores play a key role in this ambition. As we take the next step in our RFID journey, we need a partner who can help us achieve our goals. We found a Nedap partner with a global user community and a proven track record. ”

5. MillerKnoll 3D Leader and La-Z-Boy Alumni Added to 3D Cloud by Marxent Advisory Board

3D Cloud by Marxent, a 3D experience platform for furniture and home improvement, has announced the appointment of MillerKnoll’s Lorna Jean Marcuzzo and ex-La-Z-Boy’s Gail Applin to its Advisory Board.

Currently Senior Digital Product Manager for 3D Visualization at MillerKnoll, Marcuzzo has over 10 years of experience in contract furniture and a focus on innovation.

Similarly, Applin was director of e-commerce and interactive customer experience at La-Z-Boy for nearly a decade and is currently director of e-commerce strategy and operations at Smith & Noble.

“Lorna Jean and Gail bring a wealth of experience in the furniture industry to the table,” said Beck Besecker, CEO and co-founder of Marxent, 3D Cloud.

“They have considerable industry insight and know what it takes to successfully deploy a 3D innovation strategy at scale.”

