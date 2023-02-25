Google made a terrible mistake in blocking Canadian news: Trudeau





breadcrumbs trail links news canadian politics canada

“I was really surprised that Google decided to deny Canadians access to news rather than actually pay journalists for the work they do.”

Published February 24, 2023 Last updated 6 hours ago 4 min read

197 Comments Earlier this week, Google was testing a potential product response to Bill C-18 by hiding news articles from some Canadian search results and the Discover feature on Android devices. rice field.Photo by Clay MacLachlan/Reuters/Files Article Contents

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday accused Google of blocking some Canadians from accessing news content in search results in response to Bill C-18, which would force Google to share revenue with news media. criticized.

advertising 2

This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Register to unlock more articles

Create an account or sign in to continue your reading experience.

Access articles from all over Canada in one account Share your thoughts and join the conversation in comments Enjoy additional articles every month Receive email updates from your favorite authors

Trudeau said he was genuinely surprised that Google decided to block Canadians from accessing the news rather than actually pay journalists.

NP publication

Sign up to receive daily top stories from National Post, a division of Postmedia Network Inc.

By clicking the subscribe button, you agree to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of any of our emails or newsletters. Post Media Networks Inc. | 365 Bloor Street East, Toronto, Ontario, M4W 3L4 | 416-383-2300 Thank you for registering.

A welcome email has been sent. If you don’t see it, please check your spam folder.

The next issue of NP Posted will arrive in your inbox shortly.

A problem occurred while signing up.please try again

Article content

I think that’s a terrible mistake, and we know that Canadians expect journalists to be well compensated for their work.

Prime Minister Trudeau made abrupt comments at the end of the press conference without being questioned.

Earlier this week, the Canadian Press reported that Google was blocking news articles from appearing in search results for some people and the discovery feature on Android devices. The company says he affected less than 4% of Canadian users in the test, which lasts about five weeks. A company spokesperson said the company is briefly testing potential product responses to Bill C-18, which affects a small percentage of Canadian users.

advertising 3

This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Bill C-18 (Online News Act) compels Meta, the parent company of Google and Facebook, to share revenues from news articles displayed on its technology platform with Canadian news publishers and broadcasters. This revenue could go towards nearly a third of Canada’s news content production. Postmedia, publisher of the National Post, supports the bill.

Google blocked me from seeing the news. You could be the next Google and Facebook could fund 30% of the cost of news in Canada: Budget watchdog

Google could also come under direct fire from lawmakers. Liberal, bloc, and NDP members of Congress are calling for the House Heritage Committee to meet at the earliest opportunity and subpoena Google’s leadership to account for this harmful and reckless action.

Advertising 4

This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Chris Bittle, parliamentary secretary to Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez, said on Twitter that the three parties are collectively concerned about Google’s recent attempt to limit Canadians’ access to news. Canadians deserve an answer from Google.

Facebook has previously threatened to remove news content from its platform in response to the bill, which will force Google and Facebook to negotiate commercial deals with Canadian publishers.

A spokesperson for Rodriguez said in an emailed statement that he was disappointed to hear that Google appears to be borrowing from Facebook’s playbook. This didn’t work in Australia. Canadians are not intimidated so it doesn’t work here either.

Canada aims to become the second country in the world, after Australia, to pass a news revenue sharing law. Facebook temporarily removed news content from its platforms in the country, and Google threatened to remove its search engine.

Advertising 5

This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Google also conducted a test to allow some Australian users access to news content before Australian legislation comes into force in March 2021.

NDP Heritage critic Peter Julian said in an interview that attempts at resistance in Australia had not worked. It didn’t have the effect Big Tech had hoped for.

Julian said the intimidation tactic would backfire for Canada’s Google. He predicted that it would bolster the determination of elected representatives to ensure the law was enforced and undermine Big Tech’s credibility among the public.

Publishers Association News Media Canada President Paul Deegan has called on the government to withdraw advertising from Google.

He said the Liberal government spent $8.7 million directly and indirectly on Google advertising last year. We do not believe that governments have as much blunt force as spending power. We believe governments need to make sure they support credible sources.

Advertising 6

This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Bill C-18 is currently in its second reading in the Senate, and Google plans to attend the Transportation and Communications Commission once it begins considering the bill.

Senator Leo Usakos, who chairs the committee, said he hopes the Senate will send the bill to the committee in the coming weeks.

Housakos said Google is a private company and has the right to opt out of having Canadian journalists on its platform. He said Canadians can still access news content directly from news media websites.

Senator Paula Simmons said the committee would ask very specific questions in light of the news.

If Google is serious about exiting the Canadian news market, it poses a big potential risk to the Trudeau administration, but it also poses a big risk to Google, she said.

It’s hard to know how much of this is pretense, how much is political drama, and how much is justice. And then negotiations will take place and everyone will be calm.

Share this article on social networks Comment

join the conversation

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nationalpost.com/news/politics/google-blocking-canadians-news-trudeau The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos