Why technology is changing the face of football and why tech leaders should pay attention

The recently concluded 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar was a truly international occasion that has brought joy to many and stunned many. During his four exciting weeks, viewers from all over the world gathered to cheer on his national team. But there’s one thing that the very object on which this whole occasion is based didn’t get the hype it deserved. It’s a modest soccer ball.

Interestingly, a lot of people don’t seem to think much about the round objects that the whole game is built on. In reality, a modern soccer ball is more than a few sheets of polyurethane filled with air. It’s actually an amazing example of modern technology, and Qatar 2022’s very own soccer ball Al Rihla is the first example of connected ball technology showcased at the FIFA World Cup.

My own fascination with this technology application probably stems from playing barefoot soccer in my small village in India, where I’m from. After countless struggles over the years, I ended up leading an innovation team at a company dedicated to creating new technologies that combine artificial intelligence, robotics and drone technology. . As a longtime football fan as well as his CTO of a technology company, I believe these new developments can be applied in many areas. In my view, the entrepreneur and his leader of the business, especially in terms of thinking outside the box and always seeking improvement, whether on the football field or elsewhere, is one of these recent trends. You can find important points from

Connected ball technology

Before Al Rihla, match balls were integrated with sensors, but applying this technology to the World Cup championship was a revolutionary move. At the center of the ball is a suspension system that contains a 500Hz inertial measurement unit (IMU) motion sensor to stabilize it, said the ball’s maker Adidas.The sensor collects data at a rate of 500 times per second. , providing highly detailed real-time insight into each aspect of the ball’s movement throughout the game.

Technology in Context: Qatar 2022

Connected ball technology is promising and exciting, but will it affect the game? Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo might say so. In the match between Portugal and Uruguay on 28 November 2022, Ronaldo claimed to have touched the ball when Portugal scored in the first place. However, the sensors in Al’s Leela were not detecting Ronaldo’s touch. This gave teammate Bruno Fernandes, who crossed the ball, the decisive credit for the goal.

Which player from the same team scores a goal may not be a game-changing moment, but it is a great example of the practical application of technology in stadiums. A somewhat controversial but similar application is the video assistant his referee system. This played a role in several game decisions in the recent World Cup.

Who knows how many up-and-coming technologies these two technologies will grow together and work together to process data.

what the future holds

So where do these changes lead football in the future? The first thing that comes to mind is improved health and performance, then advanced protective equipment and sportswear, wearable fitness monitors, virtual reality training simulations, advanced Tactical and strategic improvements will follow, including advanced coaching software. And with the combination of advanced technology and AI, imagine a football game referee in the future could have a small handheld device that helps him make decisions about fouls, offsides, and other important information. doing.

Technology is already being used to enhance the way sports are watched, both in person and on TV. This includes virtual and/or augmented reality broadcasts, 360 degree camera angles, interactive graphics, and more. In the near future, we hope to see subscription-based augmented reality broadcasts that use real-world sports environments in 360 degrees to bring the experience right into the viewer’s home. Think of the Pokémon Go app that allows users to combine the game with the real world. When this is applied to sports, GPS technology and AI mean we can create augmented reality where viewers and players interact as real characters in real locations.

That’s why technology leaders must be open-minded to embrace tomorrow’s needs. Experience the game in real time with thousands of people in his virtual stadium, which by now may sound like a sci-fi script, but the leader is an ever-changing player driven by the innovative thinking of young people. We must always remember that we live in a world of technology that

What this means for technology leaders

It’s fun to talk about the future, but in my view, all these advances and their implications may already be around the corner. Tech entrepreneurs and leaders are guaranteed to face many challenges from the outset when launching a revolutionary technology, and assessing whether there are opportunities to venture into uncharted and emerging areas. It’s not always easy.

However, almost all major industries have great potential for technological improvement. Leaders must have the determination and eagle-eyed focus to overcome challenges and take these opportunities to the next level. To maintain this focus, it’s essential to study what worked and what didn’t with each trial. It took him over two years to implement his revolutionary idea of ​​instant live translated broadcasts in foreign languages, but it has become a success story.

Leaders with multifaceted visions exploring different fields are open to synthesizing findings that may provide transformative ideas for improving the world in which we live. You should improve one aspect at a time, even if it’s just a small step. Ideas that were often thought to be fantastical and out of reach at first turned out to be game-changing marvels in their respective fields.

