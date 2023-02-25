Pineapple sets the bar higher than orange





Eating too much sugar can make you more likely to consume too many calories, increasing your risk of overweight and obesity. Related.

Reducing sugar is a top priority for consumers, food and beverage manufacturers and policy makers. Yet consumption in Western countries still exceeds dietary guidelines.

Reducing sugar is a major challenge for food and beverage manufacturers such as US-based Dole Packaged Foods. It may seem easy, and consumers want it, but don’t just take the juice, remove the sugar, and pass it on, says Dole Sunshine Company chief her innovation officer. Dr. Lara Ramdin explained.

This is because sugar provides more than just sweetness. It also provides mouthfeel, texture and satisfaction, he told delegates at the recent OurCrowd Global Investor Summit in Jerusalem.

Dole has set itself the challenge of reducing sugar in pineapple juice and looks to outside innovators to test different techniques. One of his such technologies is from Israeli startup BlueTree Technologies.

No Additions, No Sugar Only

BlueTree was founded in 2020 by Didier Toubia and Yuval Klein, co-founders and CEOs of farmed meat startup Aleph Farms.

Unlike many sugar reduction solutions on the market, BlueTree does not add anything to their product formulations and focuses solely on sugar removal. Dive into juice or milk, take out the sugar, then exit. It’s a very simple technology, and a very interesting one, co-CEO Michael Gordon said in his recent interview with FoodNavigator.

BlueTrees’ approach leverages filtration and absorption technology. But instead of filtering out all parts of the sugar molecule, the startup only removes the disaccharides. .

This technique can be applied to dairy products, beer, and fruit juices as in Doles. How much sugar can be reduced depends on the application, but in the lab BlueTree has been successful in reducing sugar in milk by nearly 75%. For orange juice, at 30% or more reductions, consumers are starting to notice, the company says.

Gordon clarified that a 30% cut is typical, suggesting that a 20% to 30% cut would be enough in most countries and territories for businesses to avoid sugar-related taxes.

With a variety of highly established food and beverage products in Dole’s portfolio, sugar reduction technology, which it claims solves both the technical and consumer acceptance issues associated with this task, is an attractive proposition. .

Dr. Ramdin explained that embarking on a proof of concept (PoC) with BlueTree, like any other startup, is a win-win situation. It should be an equal partnership. It shouldn’t be a company and a startup, it should be equal.

The biggest challenges facing PoC projects

The decision to work with BlueTree was prompted by a sample of sugar-reduced orange juice the startup sent Dole. The companies are currently in the very early stages of reducing sugar in Doles pineapple juice, which could be a more difficult project than reducing sugar in orange juice.

I think pineapple juice sets a higher bar than oranges in terms of taste, texture and expectations, Dr. Ramdin said. and 8.4% for orange juice), the offset poses technical challenges.

From a consumer’s point of view, this means that their expectations for sweetness in pineapple juice are also higher. Getting the right balance of sweetness and acidity, along with just the right mouthfeel, is a technical challenge, says Dr Ramdin.

Indeed, ensuring that the product tastes good is the first challenge, reiterated Gordon. If this is not achieved, the PoC will not have achieved its goals. But that won’t be his only BlueTree challenge in the coming months. Startups also need to ensure that their business model is economically viable for food and beverage manufacturers.

BlueTree uses a business model where the more we cooperate, the less we cooperate. [the manufacturer] We pay for the services we provide. I’m looking forward to, [for us] This is a long term relationship. This is not just one deal, you need to build a long term relationship. [our business model] for that.

Cost is also an important consideration for Dole, which is committed to providing accessible nutrition as a mass market value brand. Do not pass it on to someone else.

So in developing juices with reduced sugar, Dole hopes they will cost the same as their traditional counterparts. Business model innovation will become increasingly important. [moving forward].

What is the purpose of the blue tree?persuade the doll

In the pre-commercialization stage, Dole is expected to be experimenting only with BlueTrees’ sugar reduction technology. Dr. Ramdin says he’s probably looking at two or three different technologies, all of which he’s doing PoCs on.

It’s also important to understand that there can be a list of criteria when it comes to taste, functionality, cost, and manufacturing feasibility. [the PoC] We don’t check all the boxes at the end of the PoC, but I think we were both very transparent about that from the beginning.

From BlueTrees’ point of view, the purpose is clear. Convince Dole to let your technology become his market leader. We are confident that our solution is the best solution for Dole, Gordon told Dr. Ramdin.

