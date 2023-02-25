Vaporware technology doesn’t hide problems in companies’ business models





As a legal CTO for almost a decade, I’ve seen a lot of legal technology come and go. Some are surprisingly useful, while others just aren’t worth the cost of adoption and implementation. Legaltech is a great industry with lots of great strides, but so is a lot of Lube his Goldberg machine. It takes some hands-on experience to know the difference.

One thing I’ve noticed over the last few years is that many law firms, especially Biglaw, have seen their clients use PR campaigns that either actually use the technology or (more often) pretend it’s being used. is that we tend to distract our clients and expect them to distract us. A more fundamental problem with the company’s business model.

I classify the types of innovation in law, including technology, into two broad categories: additive innovation and subtractive innovation.

The first is to try to do more. In other words, just layer some magic tool or new process on top of your existing model and hope you can solve the problem. Buy that shiny new software. Hopefully, the lawyer’s time will be saved and the client will be happy with the added value.

The latter means doing more with less. Since this implies a reduction, it is obviously difficult to implement. That means assessing all the costs of a law firm’s business model and asking yourself honestly. Do I really need X or Y to do what my clients are actually paying me for?

Additional “innovation” helps with sexier PR. But in my experience within the growing ecosystem of elite lean boutique law firms, subtractive innovation often produces results that clients actually want.

For many clients complaining about the legal industry, it basically boils down to ‘too much money’. If magic software that can reduce your billable time by perhaps 3-5% and even add flexibility to your process doesn’t solve that problem, you’ve accomplished very little.

If the real problem is simply that interest rates are too high, the next obvious question is why are interest rates actually so high? The percentage of fees actually paid to lawyers doing the work is often a small fraction of the overall price. This question has several possible responses.

First, who is it too expensive for? Large, very expensive companies serve a wide variety of diverse clients. Not all of these clients complain about fees in the same way. In fact, this is my opinion on the matter, but it’s very likely that many of Biglaw’s have exceeded the needs of many, if not all, of their clients and are therefore overpriced.

As far as clients who really, really think their rates are too high, the most important reasons that come to mind are:

A very expensive office designed to show the ‘Ferrari Tier’ branding. Too many disparate practices under one roof to optimize efficiency with a narrower, more coordinated “menu” of practices. And it’s time to really bring some spice… Equity partners who make very high returns per partner expectations are arguably nice and very hard working, but non-Ferrari clients are actually You don’t have to provide the service you want.

The subtractive innovations of the newer, leaner law firm model run on the above realities. Even if he hires a $1,000 hourly lawyer and employs sophisticated software to cut his time by 3%, the client is not so impressed. You can get their attention by hiring the same attorney and charging $550 or $600 without changing the fee.

Technology will definitely play a role in this new kind of legal innovation, but that role is much more in the background. Even if clients often prefer flexibility, it’s not about asking lawyers to automate everything imaginable. Nor is it our intention to force all attorneys to work with project managers, assistant her project managers, claims specialists, alternative claims coordinators, etc.

With my love and respect to software vendors and new non-lawyer legal professionals who are helping lawyers making $1,000 to $2,000 an hour make their rates more attractive to their clients. you’re fighting the good fight

However, some of us take a different view on this issue. The real problem for many clients is, quite simply, that the fees are too high. Subtractive innovation is a way to lower them without actually lowering the fees of the attorneys who routinely deliver the goods.

All of this, including new technology, is to keep people trying to make Biglaw more efficient. Rather, it may be worth “zooming out” to see the big picture. Today’s entrepreneurial attorney has a broad open field to experiment with new business models to profitably deliver the services demanded by even many high-end her clients. When considering these models, you should keep in mind asking, “What should I buy?” is often the wrong question. Sometimes the question “What can you cut?” is appropriate.

José Ancer is Partner and Chief Technology Officer at Optimal Counsel LLP. Optimal Counsel LLP is a premier technology-enabled law firm serving venture-backed startups and growth-stage companies in corporate, securities, and mergers and acquisitions law. He writes frequently for startups and his VC legal blog, Silicon Hills Lawyer, which is followed internationally by entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, lawyers and law schools. Follow him on Twitter @ancerj.

