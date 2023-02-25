ASP.NET Core gets full-stack web programming with .NET 8





ASP.NET Core, Microsoft’s cross-platform framework for web and mobile apps, will provide a combined full-stack web programming model as part of the planned .NET 8 software development platform, enabling web apps to better meet the diverse needs of

Now available in first preview, .NET 8 combines the benefits of server-side and client-side rendering into a single full-stack programming based on the Blazor framework for client-side web UI that works as part of ASP. I’m trying to model NET core. The effort he’s calling Blazor United, Microsoft said in his blog post published Feb. 21.

Many apps require a combination of server-side and client-side approaches, says Daniel Roth, principal program manager for ASP.NET at Microsoft. Homepages and blogs are best served with server-side rendering for fast loading and indexing, but the more complex functionality of the app requires client-side responsiveness. So far, achieving this in .NET has involved using MVC, Razor, and Blazor Pages with multiple frameworks.

With .NET 8, developers can use a single Blazor-based architecture for server-side rendering and client-side interactivity with Blazor Server or WebAssembly. Developers can switch between different rendering modes and mix them on the same page. Blazor United enables new rendering features such as streaming rendering and progressive enhancement of form posts and navigation.

.NET 8 will also improve the ASP.NET Core authentication and authorization experience. Microsoft and ASP.NET Core want to create an intuitive experience for web-based authentication and provide instructions and tools to support deployment to production. Diagnostics are also planned to quickly troubleshoot security issues.

To start using ASP.NET Core with .NET 8 Preview 1, developers need to install the .NET SDK. The next version of .NET will also extend native AOT to create self-contained, pre-compiled apps in ASP.NET Core. This is done initially with a cloud-focused API app built with a minimal API that meets expectations regarding exposed file size, working set, throughput performance, and startup time.

ASP.NET Core in .NET 8 Preview 1 also includes routing tools, route constraint performance improvements, hot reload support for .NET instance fields, properties and events in WebAssembly, and Blazor WebAssembly debugging in Firefox It contains. Also, HTTP/3 is enabled by default.

Copyright © 2023 IDG Communications, Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.infoworld.com/article/3688936/aspnet-core-gets-full-stack-web-programming-in-net-8.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos