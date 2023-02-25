How to pre-order Diablo 4 and access the March beta





Return to Sanctuary to face off against Lil in Diablo 4, the latest installment in the Diablo franchise. The highly anticipated game will be released this summer on June 6th, 2023, but pre-orders are already open and open beta access is available. Book a week early.

Pre-order Diablo 4 for PlayStation

Those who pre-ordered the game for Xbox X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC will have access to an early beta window from March 17th through March 19th.

How can I pre-order Diablo 4?

If you’re in the early beta, you can pre-order Diablo 4 for Xbox on Xbox, Amazon or Walmart for Xbox, PlayStation, Amazon or Walmart for PlayStation, or Battle.net for PC. Pre-ordering a physical copy of the game must also provide access to the early beta.Blizzard has a landing page for the game that also takes you to your chosen mode of play.

The standard version of the game costs $69.99, with price increases depending on whether you order the Ultimate Edition ($99.99) or the Deluxe Digital Edition ($89.99).

You’ll need a Battle.net account and an internet connection to access the Beta (plus you’ll have plenty of time to check it out between March 17th and 19th). The regular beta period opens between March 24th and 26th. During the Beta, players can explore Diablo 4’s prologue and first act. For more information, check out his website on Diablo.

Pre-order Diablo 4 on Xbox

