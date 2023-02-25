Hip Hop’s Dapper Dan, Kanye West Controversy, LV – WWD’s Pharrell Williams





NEW YORK — Dapper Dan will be at LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton on Thursday night for Black History Month and the company’s fireside chat to celebrate hip-hop’s 50th anniversary, as well as for TV personality Marc Jacobs’ Madison Avenue flagship store. I went on stage with Rocsi Diaz.

The fashion designer touched on a variety of topics, including Kanye West’s controversial comments, his thoughts on Pharrell Williams’ appointment as creative director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear, and his career and hip-hop legacy. .

Dapper Dan recalls his early days dressing hip-hop stars in Harlem boutiques, working closely with artists to communicate the meaning behind the lyrics and how to incorporate it into their looks. I started the conversation by understanding the message that was being sent. It’s what hip-hop, he believes, has remained true to his artists throughout the 50 years of the music genre.

“My favorite place [hip-hop] I am going now,” he said. “I like what the major artists I work with with my stylists do, so it’s kind of a throwback to when I started. I like some of the things that artists are doing right now when they are playing in. For me, it’s about embracing and boosting culture, and that’s an important part for me.

Since staying true to himself has been at the core of Dapper Dan’s career and persona since his emergence in the 1970s, Diaz told designers he refused to work with clients he could not empathize with. I asked about how

“The hardest time for me was when hip-hop moved to California and gangsta rap started to become popular.” I had to be honest, I paid close attention to where the culture was going because there are bright sides and dark sides to the culture. , to strengthen the bright side of the culture.”

The topic of integrity has led to a discussion about standing up for what you believe in. Dapper Dan believes Colin Kaepernick, Kyrie Irving, Kanye West and others are currently doing it. The latter was embroiled in controversy last year after spewing out a number of racist and anti-Semitic remarks. (Irving was accused last fall of promoting an anti-Semitic film and delaying an apology for this action).

When asked about his remarks about West, Dapper Dunn clarified: Now, I totally disagree with some of the things he said, but I do get a glimpse of what he’s saying is true. Things I think people don’t understand about Kanye One of the reasons is that he was unable to successfully launch a brand with all his money. They always tell designers, “Why don’t you get your own brand?” As if you could put it in a toaster and pop it out. That’s not it. Kanye tried to point it out to people. He couldn’t express it properly. There’s also the meaningful message Kanye had, but there’s another side to it. ”

During the audience question-and-answer portion of the chat, Dapper Dan was asked about an influential designer in hip-hop that he believes has gone under the radar, citing Pyer Moss designer Kerby Jean-Raymond. Listed as someone with a “heartbreaking story.”

“Sometimes it’s more important to find reasons why you fail than why you succeed,” says Dapper Dan. “When you look back at the brands that were born in the 90s, the brands of people of color, they all collapsed. can proceed to.”

Dapper Dunn concluded his talk by being asked what he thought of Pharrell Williams’ recent appointment as Louis Vuitton’s menswear creative director.

“Pharrell as a human being is great,” he said. “Culturally, he’s two sides of the coin. You hear me say all the time that one side of the coin is fashion and the other is music. Pharrell is two sides of the coin.”

