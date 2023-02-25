Google’s AI tool Bard says the company shouldn’t have laid off employees in emails, leaked message reveals





It turned out that Google employees were emailing Bard asking important questions about Google’s policies and whether it was right to fire an employee.

New Delhi, updated: Feb 25 2023 10:21 IST

By Ankita Chakravarti: Google employees are reportedly unhappy with CEO Sundar Pichai’s email asking them to spend 3-4 hours on AI tool Bard. It turns out that employees were asking Bard important questions via email about Google’s policies and whether it was right to fire an employee. The bard was also asked to comment on a recent email to a Pichai employee saying she’s been playing with an AI tool for three to four hours.

Employees claim Pichai’s request came shortly after Google began furloughing about 12,000 employees in an unruly jabber in response to slowing revenue growth following the pandemic surge. Yes. Employees use internal message boards to express concerns about recent layoffs and employee treatment. They share humorous images, talk to Bard, and ask the AI ​​for his thoughts on the situation. They want to know how the company plans to support its remaining employees during this difficult time. These bulletin boards allow employees to communicate with each other and voice concerns and grievances in a way that is accessible to everyone.

Memes and questions shared on internal message boards have led to some Google employees being given extra work even though they feel their work performance is closely monitored. It shows that you are dissatisfied.

According to a leaked chat accessed by Business Insider, an employee asked Bard to imagine a hypothetical scenario in which a tech company lays off 12,000 employees.

“Now the CEO of that company sends a hilarious email asking employees to spend time with a chatbot,” an employee asked. “Do you think it’s appropriate?” Bard said, “While I understand the CEO is upbeat and optimistic, I don’t think it’s appropriate at this point to ask employees to play with chatbots. .

In another conversation shared by an employee, Byrd was asked, “Should Google fire people via email without saying thank you or goodbye?” The AI ​​tool said, “No, Google shouldn’t fire people via email without a thank you or a goodbye. This is a very impersonal way to fire someone.

Another employee asked Bard to share a joke about layoffs at Google. The Bard said, “I’d like to make a joke about Google’s layoffs, but unfortunately I don’t have work tomorrow.

Googles Bard is the company’s response to the growing influence of ChatGPT, an AI tool by OpenAI.

