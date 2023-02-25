You can finally get Google’s Magic Eraser on your iPhone or Android





Google’s Magic Eraser is one of the company’s most impressive (and most touted) features. Who wouldn’t like the ability to instantly erase unwanted people or things from your photos? While this feature was originally exclusive to Pixels, Google is now opening its doors to virtually all smartphones.

What is Magic Eraser?

Magic Eraser is one of the features that allows smartphones to be sold separately. Released in 2021, this feature looks for out-of-place people, objects, or other distractions in your photos, and when it determines it finds something that isn’t there, it recommends removing it. Tap a recommendation to remove that part of the photo.

However, sometimes the system doesn’t catch everything and you can manually select what you want to remove from your photos. Brushing or swiping these areas activates the Magic Eraser, removing objects accordingly. Not only that, but the software predicts which pixels would be present if the objects weren’t in place, smoothing the scene so it looks like those objects never existed in the first place. There’s also a camouflage feature that changes the color of certain objects to blend in with the rest of the photo.

How to get eraser magic on your smartphone

Magic Eraser used to be a Pixel-only feature, but I can understand why you bought a Pixel in the first place to show your friends. That said, Google decided Magic Eraser was ready for everyone. Whether you have a Pixel, Galaxy, OnePlus, or Gaspan iPhone, you can now use Magic Eraser on your device.

Magic Eraser is now part of Google One, Google’s larger subscription service. This means that any Google One subscriber can access the features through Google Photos. To sweeten the deal, Google added a few extras to the mix, including video post-processing HDR effects, the ability to add style to individual photos with the Collage Editor, new collage styles, and free shipping on print orders. I’m here.

Existing Google Ones features include additional cloud storage (starting at 100 GB), Portrait Light and Portrait Blur editing tools in Google Photos, 10% back on Google Store purchases, 3 free months of YouTube Premium Benefits such as trials are included. Plans start at $1.99 per month for Basic (100 GB), $2.99 ​​for Standard (200 GB), and $9.99 for Premium (2 TB), the latter of which comes with a VPN and limited Google Meet upgrades.

You can simply decline the payment. Google will offer a free trial of Google One starting in his March, unless you’ve subscribed to the service in the past. There’s no word yet on the trial period or when he’ll start in March, but if you can wait a bit, you can try Magic Eraser (and the rest of Google One) for free.

