Former Google Employee Says Layoffs Were A Blessing In Disguise – NBC Bay Area





With the wave of layoffs over the past few months, many are asking what life will look like after technology.

Gilroy’s Ruben Villa has spent most of his eight years as a visual designer at Google.

Then, one morning in January, I was suddenly unable to log on to my employee’s account.

Even as he was trying to figure out what was going on, condolences began to arrive

I even get text messages saying sorry about the news. sorry. i was confused. “I thought I was dead,” he laughed.

That’s how he discovered he was fired. He became one of the tens of thousands of engineers who suddenly lost their jobs and faced an uncertain future.

Villa said it was a personal and emotional blow to him, and likely to many others.

I saw the spectrum of emotions. Totally distraught and unable to talk about it yet, he said.

But now, almost two months later, Villa thinks the pink slip may have been lucky.

For years he called art a side job, but today it is his main business.

He is now a full-time artist and loves it.

Being fired or fired from a company doesn’t reflect your intrinsic worth as a human being, Villa said. And your skill set is still very much needed.

Next month, Villa will open an art gallery in Gilroy called Fuchilandia.

His latest medium is Chiclet. A small piece of gum you often see children selling at the Mexican border.

He created Frida Calho with Chiclet, as well as Our Lady of Guadalupe, which now adorns the local church. Made entirely of chiclets, it is a tribute to the children of the border.

Villa says it’s a tribute to Chiclet because when he makes art with Chiclet, he has to keep telling their story.

He doesn’t have the benefits and salary he previously enjoyed at Google. But in a way, the artist says he feels richer now.

As a Chicano, I feel I have a greater responsibility than creating art for art’s sake.

Career coach Silvia Bonilla Gigimbo says career reorientation should always be considered during layoffs.

One silver lining of the downsizing is the search for new areas of interest, she said. Layoffs can create fear of judgment and the expectation of displacing a role in a similar field. This is your chance to try something new.

Villa did just that, discovering that there is life after technology.

This is my blueprint, Villa said.

