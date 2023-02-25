Is Britain’s tech dream fueled by hot air?





Prime Minister Rishi Sunak boasts that Britain will soon become a scientific superpower. semester.

The British steam industrial revolution and heat seems to underpin industrial policy to this day.

Like many other anxious Britons living in a sluggish economy since the 2007-2008 financial crisis, you may ask how. Britain will become a clean energy superpower, Sturmer promises, which may or may not happen. But he still doesn’t make a very compelling case for how the UK will spearhead economic growth.

Political leaders around the world must admit it is a relief that the elephant in the room has finally realized UK Plc’s disastrous long-term performance. Since 2008, productivity has grown by about 0.5% per year. Low levels of business investment and R&D spending must be addressed as macroeconomic policies are clearly not paying off.

A few weeks ago, Treasury Secretary Jeremy Hunt chose Bloomberg’s London office to declare the government’s ambition to make Britain the next Silicon Valley. But AstraZeneca Plc, one of the two largest R&D-spending companies in the world based in the UK, recently opened a new $360 million manufacturing facility in Dublin due to high UK taxes. It said it chose to build the corporate tax rate from 19% to 25% in April. Irish companies pay him 12.5%.

The Treasury believes a corporate tax cut will not boost investment.Foreign-rich Ireland disputes. The National Institute of Economic and Social Research, an economic think tank, also forecasts that the latest tax hike will reduce UK business investment by 150 billion ($179 billion) over the next five years. As prime minister, Sunak has allowed generous depreciation on capital expenditures to compensate for future business tax hikes. Perhaps it’s time to pull another rabbit out of the hat.

Even more promising is Sunak’s commitment to supply-side innovation. A recent reorganization of Whitehall created a Science, Innovation and Technology division separated from the former business unit (BEIS) and a new division of Energy and Net Zero to focus on the clean energy transition. I was. Although expensive, this is a good step. (Government research suggests it could cost more than 100 million to dismantle his BEIS, headed by seven secretaries of state since it was founded seven years ago.) Competition from the US, China and the European Union will intensify as they intensify their green subsidy war. Britain will face some tough choices. Being a medium-sized economy, it is not possible to invest on the same scale and it is not easy to pick a winner, with government-backed giant battery factory British Vault going bankrupt last month.

What should smart, tech-savvy government do? Entitled ‘A new national purpose: Innovation can power Britain’s future’, it offers timely proposals.

Two senators want a new strategic nation that embraces the latest developments in AI, biotech and climate technology. Governments and public services lag behind the private sector and individuals in embracing innovation. Blair and Haig point to the UK’s rapid development and deployment of a vaccine to combat Covid as a model for a new approach to public-private cooperation. They too want to make the country a leader in their peers within five years by increasing state investment in research and development and encouraging pension funds to invest in British assets.

The report accuses Treasury accountants of thinking short-term investment in science and technology. Ministries’ civil servants closely control R&D spending despite their lack of scientific or technical know-how. Labor’s most successful Prime Minister before Blair, Harold Wilson, in the 1960s sought to reduce the size of the Treasury by creating competing Economic Affairs Offices to reap the benefits of the technological glow (and I failed).

As Blair Haig’s report points out, the ailing National Health Service stands to gain the most from transformative biotech innovations and the use of digital technologies. The NHS also sits at a goldmine of data that could recruit thousands of patients for clinical trials to leverage.

But innovation is easier said than done. Blair’s government owns his $10 billion project to create computerized health services, but her R&D project in one of its states escaped close Treasury oversight and went haywire. it’s over. Libertarian critics also jumped at Blair Hague’s proposal to introduce digital ID cards. our cell phone. The sprawling digital ID system will be one of the biggest attacks on privacy ever seen in the UK, warns Robbie of his group Big Brother Watch. Controversy: Many older and poorer people don’t own smartphones, and if they do, they rarely use their features.

I used Luddite smartphones for a while myself, but I changed my mind when I saw the benefits of digital identities in Estonia. These systems significantly reduce time-wasting paperwork and bypass all paperwork, from medical appointments to parking. The system is well designed to prevent the state from snooping on individuals. But remember that Estonia built a system from scratch after winning independence from the Soviet Union. Does the UK need a comparable impact to revitalize its digital and scientific ambitions?

If so, neither Brexit nor the pandemic seem to have worked.Kate Bingham, a venture capitalist who was honored by the state for masterminding the rollout of a Covid vaccine, said the change in government thinking Blair and Haig demanded It’s too late. Her recent article on the state of life sciences in the UK is a series of woes.

Britain has another practice that extends beyond party divisions. We speak very elegantly of technology-driven reform. But walking a walk, albeit an ever more important goal, has proved elusive.

Martin Ivens is editor of the Times Literary Supplement. He was formerly editor and chief political commentator at The Sunday Times in London.

