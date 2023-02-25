A Simple Guide on How to Respond to Google Reviews





Business depends on sales. Sales depend on trust. Trust depends on reputation.

This truth is as old as commerce itself. Reputation is the difference between life and death in business.

Traditionally, a business’ reputation relied on word-of-mouth marketing. Today, word-of-mouth marketing is still very important, but many people come to know about your store’s reputation through another medium, his Google reviews.

One of the first ways customers find you, whether it’s an ecommerce store or a local store, is Google. In the process, users see and view your “Google Reviews”.

This is a Yelp-like feedback system that appears right above your search results. These ratings also appear when someone searches for you on Google Maps.

For example, let’s say you remember your wedding anniversary (oops!). I quickly search for a flower shop, place an order, and pick it up after work. Go to Google Maps and search for flower shops on your commute route. This turns out.

Which flower shop do you go with? Windsor Flowers with an average 3.7 star rating and 6 reviews or is he Bobbys Flowers with an average of 4.8 stars and 9 reviews?

Bobby’s Flowers, of course.

Without a basic Google review strategy, your store’s credibility is at risk. More importantly, local search rankings and the ability to attract and convert customers are also threatened.

And the easiest way to screw up Google’s review strategy?

don’t respond to them.

If your store’s Google profile has a lot of positive reviews, congratulations! However, not replying to any of these reviews can give the impression that the brand doesn’t care about their customers.

Leaving a few quick responses will make your business look like one that cares. Are reviews really that important? Is this another social media hype? Read on to find out.

Everyone Uses Online Reviews

How many consumers do you think read online reviews?

50%?

60%?

What if a whopping 90% of consumers say their purchase decisions are influenced by online reviews?

It’s practically everyone.

9 out of 10 people searching your store make a purchase decision based on online reviews.

Data goes one step further.

90% of consumers said positive reviews influenced their purchasing decision, and 86% said negative reviews influenced their purchasing decision.

Both positive and negative reviews influence the majority of buyers.

Good Google Reviews Help Local SEO

Moz’s Local Search Ranking Factors Survey concludes that online reviews account for about 10% of how Google and other search engines rank websites.

Work on your reviews and improve your ranking.

it shows you care

I’ve mentioned this before, but I’ll repeat it. When you reply to an online review, especially if it’s negative, you know you care.

By taking the time to respond to your customers’ thoughts, requests, and criticisms, you can tell them: We value you as a human being. ”

78% of customers say that seeing management respond to online reviews makes them believe the business cares about them.

As mentioned above, replying to Google reviews also helps you appear like a trustworthy business that cares about your online presence.

It also helps increase conversions and attract new customers. Businesses with positive reviews are already converting up to 183% more new business, but which businesses respond to reviews? TripAdvisor grows twice as fast as its competitors and unresponsive peers 50% more profit compared to .

How to reply to Google reviews

The majority of people expect a quick response from companies, especially when leaving public reviews.

52% of customers expect a response from their business within 7 days of writing an online review. Of those expecting a response, 25% expect her to respond within 3 days and 21% expect her to respond within 24 hours.

Therefore, customers expect quick replies when they get Google reviews.

But how do you do that? it’s simple.

First, log in to Google My Business. If your store is in multiple locations, be sure to use Manage Locations to navigate to the correct store.

Then click “Review” from the menu.

You can then reply to any of them by clicking Reply and writing your reply.

Then press send.

If you can’t reply to reviews, make sure your business is verified on Google.

how to respond

Responding to reviews is a matter of personal preference, good or bad business, and pure common sense. However, there are some general rules that apply to everyone.

First, when you receive criticism, never take it personally and don’t take it personally. Here’s an example of how you can opt out of replying to reviews.

This example is from Yelp rather than Google reviews, but the same principles apply.

See how personally the owner took the negative reviews. They argued their side in the most despicable way, then went ahead and attacked the customer.

This is not a conflict resolution strategy. The owner is shooting himself in the foot in response. A prospective customer would probably choose another restaurant after seeing that reaction.

I would like to add that this reaction actually went viral and ultimately worked for business, as fellow restaurateurs liked the no-nonsense response. You need style, brand and a little luck. our advice? Stay away unless you have confidence in the voice of the brand.

How to respond to negative reviews

You will get some negative reviews: It is a fact of life and business. You may not have done anything wrong, but you can still get negative reviews.

But maybe it went wrong somewhere. Maybe your customers are having a bad day and a small mistake left them frustrated and angry.

Whatever it is, it doesn’t matter. The important thing now is that there are customers who are frustrated. A customer was so upset that they left a negative review.

1. Don’t get emotional.

wait a minute. breath. slow down.

This is your chance to turn angry customers into loyal supporters of your business.

Martial arts teaches you to redirect the energy your opponent uses toward you instead of directing your energy toward your opponent.

Like a martial artist, redirect the passion that fueled negative customer feedback to your love of your business.

2. Don’t leave reviews.

got it. You might be tempted to just bury your head in the sand and not respond to negative reviews.

But guess what? Reply to negative reviews to appear authentic.

Customers are, for the most part, rational human beings. They understand that no one is perfect. What customers want is perfection and not a business defending how perfect it is, but a business admits its mistakes and does its best to resolve the situation.

For example, like these guys:

What these answers have in common is:

They admitted their mistake and offered to personally resolve the situation.They struck a conciliatory tone.

The results speak for themselves.

Responding at the right time can turn detractors into customers for life.How to respond to positive reviews

Hopefully, if you’re doing things right, most of your reviews should be positive. It’s best to still reply and reply to positive reviews.

Need ideas for responding to positive reactions?

Thank you very much.

It’s that simple. We appreciate the positive feedback and will elaborate when possible.

For example, if you’re at a restaurant and receive positive feedback about a steak dish, thank them and leave a little story, what you thought about choosing a steak supplier, and how you did it. We can talk about what we’ve been up to. It goes beyond the call of duty to find a chef who loves making steak.

Both of these responses are great, sincere and sincere. they work well. do it.

Conclusion

What kind of business will it be? Are you the type to ignore negative feedback and try to get rid of it by deleting it? Or are you the type to do your best to fix the situation and turn a frustrated customer’s customer into a lifelong fan?

One may be easier, but the other may open the door to attracting, converting, and retaining more customers. Business value does not come easily.

to respond or not to respond. The choice is yours.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fomo.com/blog/respond-google-reviews/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos