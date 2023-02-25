Best Google Nest & Ring Video Doorbell Alternatives





When you think of video doorbells, also known as doorbell cameras, Google Nest and Amazons Ring might come to mind. These two brands make some of the most popular video doorbells you can buy.

But given your privacy concerns, you might be wondering about other options.

When you use a Google Nest or Ring video doorbell, your footage is uploaded to Google and Amazon’s servers, said Justin Brookman, director of privacy and technology policy at Consumer Reports. Given growing concerns about how Google and Amazon use the data they collect, consumers may not feel comfortable trusting these companies.

Ring has been at the center of complaints from privacy and civil rights advocates, who say the company’s police partnerships are harming communities of color and endangering consumer privacy. The company has made a number of changes over the past few years to address these concerns. For example, we created a privacy and security dashboard to let users customize their settings, allowed end-to-end encryption for some ring cameras, and restricted what police could do. Requesting camera footage and conducting a two-year external audit to make a difference in the Rings police partnership and neighborhood surveillance social network. But privacy and civil rights groups say the changes alone won’t be enough.

What’s more, in a few years, you may not even need a Nest or Ring doorbell camera to take full advantage of the rich features offered by Amazon’s and Google’s ecosystems. Both Amazon and Google are part of the Matter smart home standard, which makes it easier for devices to work together and take advantage of numerous smart home ecosystems like Apple Home and Samsung SmartThings simultaneously. (The standard does not currently support video doorbells or cameras, but will support them in future versions.)

Consumer Reports has tested over 30 brands of video doorbells. Below are 6 Google Nest and Ring doorbell alternatives from our video doorbell review. The list is in alphabetical order, not in rank order. CR members can click the name of each video doorbell to see detailed ratings and reviews.

For advice on what to look for in a video doorbell, check out our home security camera buying guide. No matter which model you choose, read our guide on how to prevent your security camera from being hacked. You’ll also learn how CR testing revealed security vulnerabilities in video doorbells.

