After human employees, Google now lays off robots cleaning cafeterias





Google’s parent company, Alphapet, reportedly shut down Everyday Robots, an arm that was working on developing and training robots that could clean Google’s cafeteria.

New Delhi, updated: Feb 25 2023 14:33 IST

By Ankita Chakravarti: Google is reportedly laying off the robot that helped clean the office cafeteria. Google’s parent company, Alphapet, has reportedly closed its arm, Everyday Robots. Everyday Robots was working on developing and training a robot that could clean Google’s cafeteria, Wired reports. The decision to dismantle the robotic arm comes as part of Alphabet’s budget cuts at a time of widespread layoffs in the tech industry. Despite progress, robots and their trainers have not been able to withstand the economic headwinds.

According to reports, Everyday Robots was an robotics project with a team of over 200 people working on various robotics projects, including the development of over 100 wheeled, one-armed robots. These robots are designed to perform tasks such as cleaning cafeteria tables, sorting trash and recycling, and opening doors. During the pandemic, robots were even used to check the cleanliness of conference rooms.

Robots were very useful, but ultimately they were too expensive to maintain. Robotics experts estimate they will cost tens of thousands of dollars each, which Alphabet can’t manage due to budget cuts, Everyday Robots can no longer be economically profitable, and the project was canceled. I was. However, part of the technology and part of the team will be integrated into existing robotics efforts within Google Research.

Denise Gamboa, director of marketing and communications at Everyday Robots, told Wired: “Part of the technology and part of the team will be integrated into existing robotics efforts within Google Research.”

Everyday Robots’ closure highlights the challenges facing the robotics industry, especially in the midst of a recession. Robotics technology is advancing rapidly, but the high cost of development and production makes it difficult for companies to justify investing in robotics projects.

Earlier this year, Google laid off nearly 12,000 employees. Pichai has announced that affected employees will be paid during a full notice period of at least 60 days. The company also announced that in addition to his 16-week salary, he would be offered a two-week retirement package for each of his years at Google, and that GSU vesting would be accelerated by at least 16 weeks for him. Along with that, the employee will also be granted a bonus and remaining leave for 2022. Google has also committed six months of medical care, job placement services and immigration assistance to those affected.

Edited by:

Ankita Chakraborty

release date:

February 25, 2023

