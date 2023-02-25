Innovation of games promoted by web3, generative AI, and other new technology





In 2020, the sales of games were almost tripled of the revenue of all major sports, digital music, and movie box office revenue. In 2022, it was reported that games had exceeded $ 180 billion. This is the result of pandemic growth, international expansion, and gameplay innovation.

The game startup has been raised $ 13.3 billion last year with VC funding, which is below the 2021 record. In the fourth quarter, the procurement was only $ 1.1 billion, but 82% year -on -year and 59.5% for QOQ. The annual transaction amount was almost four times as 2019.

The COVID-19 pandemic brought many new gamers into the ecosystem, but a tailwind for mainstream adoption and international growth was on track amid stay-at-home orders and escapist outlets. 。

Today, the game is recognized as a social activity, e -sports trophy is handmade by luxury jewelers, and the best performance games can produce billions of dollars in the first week.

VC funds are distributed evenly to the capital of the Early Stage and Letage Stage, and it has been proven that game content is the driving force of most of the later stage funding.

Emerging technologies like Web3 infrastructure and generative AI, in turn, account for most of the early-stage deals. Money also continues to flow into startups that help content and intellectual property owners monetize gamers.

The value of creator economy and user -generated content is continuing to increase, and other categories such as generator AI and low code tools have the potential to accelerate the development of game development, which is a notorious cost. Metaverse, Web3, virtual reality and expansion reality, and cloud games have the potential for the industry to be undeveloped.

Game emerging companies are not affected by global and economic headwinds. Supply chain problems have interrupted the development of console and the release of the title, increasing the number of antitrust law scrutiny, and the intense pace of game development has increased awareness of working conditions.

In the past 15 years, including global financial crisis and pandemic, demand has been very resilient, but the risk of approaching economic retreat may be compressed.

Our first-ever gaming report explores trends in VC investment flows, highlights emerging opportunities, and discusses salient risks investors should consider.

We look forward to your questions and opinions.

