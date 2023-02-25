Lighthouse Labs and TechNL each have secured more than $20 million in federal funding for technical upskilling programs.





Two organizations aim to train thousands of students to meet the talent demands of the technology sector.

Lighthouse Labs and TechNL have each received over $20 million in federal funding for technology-focused education and training programs.

This week, the Canadian government announced a cumulative investment of up to $48.3 million in Lighthouse Labs and TechNL, aimed at boosting jobs in Canada’s information and communications technology (ICT) sector. Lighthouse Labs made him $21.2 million and TechNL promised him $27.1 million.

The technology sector is fueling the Canadian economy, and it’s important to match the rapid growth of the market with forward-looking training opportunities.

Coding school Lighthouse Labs said the funds received will go towards an ICT boost project aimed at making courses freely available to 1,700 Canadians. Programs covered by this initiative include his 12-week bootcamps at Lighthouse Labs on web development, data science, and cybersecurity.

Since its founding in 2013, Lighthouse Labs has introduced over 40,000 Canadians to coding and claims over 2,700 alumni have gone on to careers as professional developers.

Prior to the ICT Boost project, Lighthouse Labs launched several initiatives aimed at expanding student access to its training programs. This includes a combined $1 million COVID-19 relief scholarship fund that has helped more than 150 people access the program, according to Lighthouse Labs. He also launched a scholarship program for underrepresented groups in tech in 2018, which has been put on hold while Lighthouse Labs provides his COVID-19 relief fund.

Jeremy Shaki, CEO and co-founder of Lighthouse Labs, said the technology sector is fueling the Canadian economy, and it’s important to match the market’s rapid growth with forward-looking training opportunities. I’m here.

Related: Lighthouse Labs Launches Coding Scholarship Program for Underrepresented Groups

TechNL is a non-profit membership organization for Newfoundland’s technology and innovation sector. According to TechNL, federal funding will be used to make training and upskilling accessible to people through the Find Your Future in Tech program.

TechNL said it is working with 11 partners, including Memorial University, ACENET, Get-Coding, The Leap Method, Women in Resource Development Corporation and CoLab to bring new initiatives to life.

Awareness and recruitment campaigns are also part of the TechNLs initiative, aimed at presenting job opportunities in the tech sector to Newfoundlanders and Labradors. We plan to do this by connecting with people who are providing his career guidance, such as teachers, parents, coaches and mentors, as well as those who are considering future career options.

Featured image courtesy of Lighthouse Labs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://betakit.com/lighthouse-labs-technl-each-secure-over-20-million-in-federal-funding-for-tech-upskilling-programs/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos