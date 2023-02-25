Algona Startup Receives IEDA Innovation Fund Financing | News, Sports, Jobs





Algona — Algona’s manufacturing technology startup was one of the first to receive innovation funding from the Iowa Department of Economic Development.

Kinetic Technologies LLC was founded in 2021 by Algona owners Mark and Betsy Barglof. Mark Barglof previously co-founded Smart Ag, a tech startup focused on unmanned tractor technology. After selling her Smart Ag to Raven Industries in 2019, Barglofs was looking for her next challenge. Ultimately, we ended up with an engineering-focused custom manufacturing business we named Kinetic Technologies.

“When we started this company, we worked with companies from start-ups to more established companies to help them with their engineering processes,” says Mark Barglof.

Kinetic then connected with Universal Robots, a company that uses welding robots, to create the RT1, a rotary table to assist in robotic welding.

“That’s where the IEDA Foundation comes in,” says Mark Barglof. “On the other hand, the made-to-order business and consulting business are a kind of service business, but once this table is made, it is commercialized and manufactured here.”

A $175,000 loan from IEDA will help Kinetic sell its RD1 robotic welding table.

The loan is a five-year loan with an interest rate of 3%, Mark Barglof said. Interest is deferred for the first six months. The company also had to invest matching funds for the loan.

“It’s a really good program,” said Mark Barglof. “This provides a good cash injection for startups without losing any equity in the company, just getting very good interest rates and loan terms.”

Kinetic Technology has 10 full-time employees, said Mark Barglof.

Mark Bergloff is from eastern Iowa, but his wife Betsy is from Algona. The family farm is near Algona, so it made sense to launch the tech company there, said Mark Barglof.

“We wanted to create our own community,” he said. “We live here and will be living here for the rest of our lives, so we wanted to invest in this area.”

Algona and Kossuth County are more rural areas, but the tech startup is thriving, said Mark Barglof.

“What is very interesting and unique in this field is the high density of machinists, welders, craftsmen, mechanical engineering people and agro-entrepreneurs,” he said. “If you were flying over you wouldn’t really notice it.”

The Innovation Awards are funded through the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s State Small Business Credit Initiative. According to IEDA, Iowa’s SSBCI program, announced in October 2022, is a $96 million investment in growing Iowa’s small businesses, including startups, manufacturers, veterans and diverse Includes companies owned by individuals with backgrounds.

Get today’s breaking news and more in your inbox

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.messengernews.net/news/local-news/2023/02/algona-startup-receives-ieda-innovation-fund-loan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos