Google removed employee chats to hide evidence: Department of Justice.

Google’s reliance on a commonly used messaging system that automatically deletes conversations after a day has put the company in a tight spot with the Justice Department.

In Thursday night’s filing, the DOJ accused Google of using so-called History Off communications. DOJ claims some of these destroyed chats may have discussed sensitive topics. This doesn’t look good, as the tech giant faces not one but two antitrust investigations headed by each country’s law enforcement departments.

For nearly four years, Google systematically destroyed entire categories of written communications every 24 hours. DOJ claims.

Also known as off-the-record chats, these off-chat histories allegedly happened on Google Hangouts and instant messages. To Google’s credit, anyone who uses our communications, even outside the company, can have their communications automatically deleted after 24 hours. However, not everyone is under federal investigation. In the filing, DOJ said Google’s use of chat history, whether malicious or not, could violate laws requiring companies to store communications for litigation. claim.

A Google spokesperson told Gizmodo that it did not immediately respond to a strong counter-argument.[s] DOJ insists.

Our team has worked diligently to respond to inquiries and lawsuits over the years, said a spokesperson.

DOJ argues that Google should have stopped its auto-delete practice by 2019, when the lawsuit came to light. Surprisingly, however, the DOJ claims that Google employees continued to communicate using history-off chat until the week of filling. According to the DOJ, until then Google had largely left it up to employees to decide whether chats could be relevant in future legal action. All the while, the agency claims it falsely stated that Google placed a legal hold that suspended its auto-delete practice. He finally promised

The allegation has already given Google a shaky start to 2023. The tech giant, already busy fighting off federal lawsuits claiming it built a monopoly in the search and search advertising markets, was slapped in another major antitrust lawsuit last month. The DOJ and his lawsuit, filed by eight state attorneys general, allege that Google maintains an illegal monopoly in the digital advertising market. If DOJ gets its way, Google will be forced to split up its advertising business.

If that’s not enough, there is reason to believe that more legal action may be in the works. An investigation is underway to determine whether the practice has been violated. In short, Google has a long legal year.

Update: February 24, 2023 at 2:40 PM ET: Added Google statement.

