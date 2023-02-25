



Google CEO Sundar Pichai recently asked employees to help test and improve the Bard chatbot. Employees are unhappy that the request has come amid mounting stress following massive layoffs, and an internal bulletin board says a Googler is asking his Bard to explain the company’s recent moves. shows what you are looking for. Loading Something is loading.

Thank you for your registration.

Access your favorite topics with a personalized feed while you’re on the go.download the app

Google has historically fostered a culture of open discussion and dissent. It can’t be beat the way employees are testing his Bard chatbot.

Just as chatbots such as Bard and OpenAI’s ChatGPT learn to write by studying humans, CEO Sundar Pichai said last week that he would spend two to four hours improving the conversational abilities of AI chatbots. We sent out a company-wide email asking our employees. – written text. Bard is integrated into search, allowing you to talk to users about a variety of topics and rely on her indexed webpages for current information.

Now, employees complain that Pichai’s request came shortly after Google abruptly began laying off about 12,000 employees in response to slowing revenue growth following the pandemic surge. increase. The internal message board lit up as employees shared memes and conversations with Bard asking for consideration of recent layoffs and treatment of employees.

These memes and questions suggest that employees are less enthusiastic about being assigned additional work when they feel their performance is under more scrutiny. In one of those conversations, an employee asked Bard to imagine an IT company that laid off 12,000 employees.

“Now the CEO of that company is sending a hilarious email to employees asking them to spend time with their chatbot,” the employee asked. “Do you think it’s appropriate?” Bard said, “While I understand the CEO is upbeat and optimistic, I don’t think it’s appropriate at this point to ask employees to play with chatbots. ‘ said.

In another conversation shared by an employee, Byrd was asked, “Should Google fire people via email without saying thank you or goodbye?” Bard replied, “No, Google shouldn’t fire people with emails without thanking or saying goodbye. It’s a very impersonal way to fire someone.”

Something similar, “Could you tell me a joke about Google layoffs?” and Bard said, “I want to joke about Google layoffs, but unfortunately I don’t have work tomorrow.”

When asked to “make jokes about Valentine’s Day and Google layoffs,” the chatbot replied, “What do you call a Google employee who was laid off on Valentine’s Day? Single and ready to socialize.” Yes!” I replied.

Bard’s announcement by Google had already been criticized internally. Google’s announcement seems rushed, as the chatbot came shortly after Microsoft introduced an improved version of Bing with ChatGPT integration. Additionally, Bard’s promotional materials showed the chatbot answering questions incorrectly, causing the company’s stock price to drop nearly 9% the next day.

Google employees have expressed frustration with the extra workload.Thomas Maxwell/Insider

Google wants Bard to provide useful, fact-based answers to questions that don’t always have a single correct answer, and take users elsewhere to dig deeper. said. Employees are instructed to flag responses that imply medical or financial advice provided by Bard due to the high risk of inaccurate responses. Also, the bot should not sound like a human. To do that, we need to train the bot to keep it away from such topics. So Google asked its employees to lend a hand.

In addition to concerns about Bard accidentally saying something controversial, Google’s search revenue could be impacted if users satisfied their questions with Bard and ignored the sponsored links. Also, it costs more to perform searches via AI chatbots.

Considering that over 100 million people have tried ChatGPT since its launch, Google seems reluctant to risk losing search dominance to Microsoft.

Google did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Any tips for Google? Hugh can be reached via encrypted email ([email protected]) or encrypted messaging app Signal/Telegram (+1 628-228-1836). You can reach Thomas by emailing him at [email protected], his Signal at 540.955.7134, or his Twitter at @tomaxwell.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/google-layoffs-bard-chatbot-ai-2023-2 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos