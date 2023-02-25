Google ads direct pregnant women to services run by the UK’s abortion prevention organisation.abortion





An Observer study found that women seeking abortion advice online were directed to pregnancy counseling services run by anti-abortion campaigners.

Styled to look like real search results and displayed above real listings, Google ads are routinely shown to users searching for keywords related to pregnancy and abortion.

In this month’s analysis, Google UK found that 117 of the 251 ads that were shown to users who searched 40 key phrases were for NHS abortion advice, confidential abortion support, support for pregnant teens, etc. , was from an anti-abortion group.

The findings reveal marketing efforts by anti-abortion groups in the UK, leading to concerns that women may be exposed to biased information when seeking medical advice. The charity explained that the ad was clearly immoral.

An analytics ad served to a woman in her 20s in London in early February contains a small tag indicating that it is an advertisement, but it looks similar to actual search results and is trusted to include the NHS website. In some cases, they advertise advice services that claim to provide impartial support but fail to articulate the anti-abortion views of the people behind them.

One of the largest advertisers was the Pregnancy Crisis Helpline, whose ad appeared after 14 searches out of 40 phrases tested in our analysis. They included one that said: Are you considering an abortion? please talk to someone Appears after searching for help with buying abortion pills and pregnant teenagers.

Those who clicked the link were taken to a helpline website that said it was a safe and confidential place to support women struggling with unplanned pregnancies.

But while it says it doesn’t mention abortion, it also doesn’t provide any information about the organizer’s anti-abortion views, indicating itself as an impartial service offering support away from all pressure. ing.

In fact, the helpline was launched in collaboration with Christian Concern, a right-wing evangelical organization that calls for a ban on abortion. Helpline trustees include Regan King, minister of Angel’s Church in Islington, London, who has described abortion as repugnant. obstacle. strict. That’s horrible. That’s horrible. shocking. terrible. Despicable and likened it to the new slave trade. Another trustee is Christian Clive Corpus, former director of the anti-abortion group Pro-Life Alliance.

The helpline recently reported a surge in contact numbers, saying it had 2,000 customers in 2022 compared to 500 in 2021.

Another Google ad directs women to a counseling service run by the anti-abortion charity Life. One said: We provide a safe space for you to explore your feelings away from outside pressure. Talk about your options with confidence.

Google said the ad noted by the observer complied with the rules, highlighting that it included a bolded ad tag and a line stating that the service it advertises does not offer abortions.

A Google ad styled to look like a real internet search result for women seeking pregnancy advice.Photo: Google

But Lisa Holgarten, head of policy at youth sexual health charity Brooke, said the marketing tactic was plainly immoral, saying that placing ads on search terms such as abortion advice for the NHS could result in Women’s access to health care may be delayed, he said.

We are truly concerned that people seeking equitable support are being directed to organizations and websites that may experience the exact opposite. Pam Lowe said: There is a risk that people may end up with biased information.

Labor MP Stella Creasy, who has campaigned for access to reproductive health care, has called on the government to force tech companies to remove potentially harmful lists. She sees the difference between allowing free speech and trying to mislead vulnerable readers who need to be sure what they are reading is medically sound and impartial. said.

Skip past newsletter promotions

Archie Bland and Nimo Omer reveal the top stories and what they mean for free every weekday morning

Privacy Notice: Our newsletter may contain information about charities, online advertising and content funded by external parties. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to secure our website and are subject to Google’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

After newsletter promotion

The Pregnancy Crisis Helpline says on its website that it does not offer medical advice or recommend abortion.

If a client seeks medical advice, we will refer them to a GP, 111, or A&E as appropriate, said Trustee Chairman Toby Cosh. He added that the Helpline was founded with the support of Christian Concern, but has been operating independently since 2018 and is a registered British charity.

Life’s CEO, Kerry Smart, said:

She said people using Lifes listening services were told not to mention abortion or provide information about abortion providers, and that the charity complies with the British Association for Counseling and Psychotherapy’s ethical guidelines. We do not recommend using NHS information in a skilled listening session if a client wishes to explore medical topics. Any attempt to mislead or provide false information is wrong. I agree that

Other ads appearing on UK Google searches related to pregnancy and abortion were from regulated abortion providers such as MSI Reproductive Choices and British Pregancy Advisory Service.

They were displayed alongside advertisements placed by anti-abortion charities in the UK and US. The charity does not operate a counseling service, instead directing people to a web page on abortion ethics. Observers understand that they do not always pay for advertising due to Google’s scheme, which means that organizations with charitable status can be granted free advertising credits.

Google said: We know people come to Google for information they can trust, and we’ve invested heavily in providing a safe and transparent experience.

When it comes to abortion-related advertising, we need more transparency so that people looking for abortion-related resources know what the advertisers are actually offering. Organizations wishing to target queries related to getting an abortion must complete a certification process and clearly disclose whether they offer abortions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/feb/25/google-adverts-direct-pregnant-women-anti-abortion-groups The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos