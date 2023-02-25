Google Stock Could Lose Moat (NASDAQ:GOOG)





Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) stock recently took a hit from investors as the arrival of Microsoft’s (MSFT) ChatGPT integration threatens to change the search engine landscape. This article describes my take on Google and Alphabet.

Microsoft’s AI chatbot plunges Alphabet stock

Alphabet’s stock has been under serious pressure recently with the advent of Microsoft’s ChatGPT-powered search engine.

Investors worry that Microsoft’s first-mover advantage in artificial intelligence-powered search will see it enter Google’s lucrative market for advertising revenue. Even worse was in store for Alphabet when it announced the release of rival chatbot Bard. Reuters reports that Alphabet’s offering returned inaccurate information and cost him $100 billion in market value from the company’s shares. Alphabet’s stock is now down 17% from its February 2nd closing price of $188.82.

AI search requests cost 10x more than traditional searches

Both platforms are still in beta testing and it could take years to find a true winner, so the canned reaction to Google’s new Bard service may be overkill. The company was probably forced to release earlier than planned due to the hype around ChatGPT.

In a blog introducing Bard, Google said:

It was originally released in the lightweight model version of LaMDA. This much smaller model requires significantly less computing power, so it can be scaled to more users and get more feedback. We use a good mix of external feedback and our own internal testing to ensure Bards answers meet our high standards of quality, safety, and evidence of real-world information.

Over the past few weeks, ChatGPT hasn’t gone smoothly, with users frustrated by heavy traffic. This poses a serious problem of scaling ability. There is also the issue of trust, as users are reluctant to completely break away from their traditional search habits.

But the real question for Google in the chatbot battle is what it will do to the company’s bottom line in the short to medium term. Google has a huge ‘moat’ in search and is in danger of losing significant market share to Microsoft. Google’s ad revenue currently stands at his $224 billion, compared to Microsoft’s $18 billion, and there is great potential for Microsoft to move forward.

In recent years, Google’s revenue has become less dependent on advertising, with revenue share falling from 86.5% in 2017 to 80.2% in 2022. It rose from 3.7% to 9.3% over the same period.

The company is now in danger of losing most of its search traffic to Microsoft, and its reported annual revenue of $283 billion in 2022 could similarly decline.

Google’s earnings prospects are truly unknown to investors and should be factored into their assessment of whether current prices represent value. The current price/earnings ratio is around 20, according to Seeking Alpha data. For companies at risk of losing their trenches, this doesn’t come cheap.

Another problem that arises from chatbot technology is the high cost of searches. The CEO of OpenAI, who created ChatGPT, says the technology has a “eye-popping” computational cost. In a recent interview with Reuters, Alphabet chairman John Hennessy said that AI-powered searches “probably cost him 10 times more than standard keyword searches.”

This is a bigger problem for Google than for Microsoft, which has a more diverse balance sheet. With ChatGPT, Google could start losing advertising revenue to Microsoft, and it’s too early to tell its long-term prospects.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley explained that Alphabet’s costs could increase as AI begins to become the dominant provider of search information.

Morgan Stanley

Alphabet has announced that it will generate approximately $60 billion in net income for the full year 2022. The above costs will eat into that profit, but if Google starts to struggle on the top line, it will become a bigger problem.

Microsoft leaps forward in the search market

Microsoft had already made some progress in market share prior to the release of ChatGPT integration. Microsoft Advertising, the Bing equivalent of Google Ads, reported that its segment’s overall revenue increased 12% to $51.9 billion in Q4 2022.

Google has an 83.84% share of the global search market, down from 89.9% over the past three years. During the same period, Bings’ market share rose from his 3.9% to 8.8%. Together, the two companies currently hold nearly 93% of the global search engine market share. Yahoo follows him at 2.55%, followed by Yandex and Baidu (his two largest search engines in Russia and China respectively).

In a recent podcast with Nikolai Tangen, CEO of Norwegian Sovereign Wealth Fund, Microsoft founder Bill Gates discussed the prospects of AI in search. Gates said on the podcast In Good Company:

Since Google owns all of the search revenue, search revenue is likely to decline and its share may decline as Microsoft has been able to move fairly quickly in that space.

When asked about the prospects for AI, Gates said he was surprised by the pace of its development, saying it would be “the biggest thing in a decade.”

He also suggested that technology could disrupt the current hierarchy of the tech industry.

“Ten years from now, we don’t think of these businesses as separate because AI knows you so well when you buy a gift or plan a trip. , because I don’t care if Amazon has the best price, it’s so good that you don’t even have to think about it,” Gates said.

In short, the way we look at the technology market could change dramatically.

Conclusion

Google has been the dominant search engine since its release in 2000, and Microsoft has been forced to overshadow its Bing product. With the advent of ChatGPT integration, search criteria may be leveled, and investors should be cautious about placing value on Alphabet’s current prices. As the moat for the company is crossed, the company will begin to suffer at the top line, and as its dominance wane, the stock will go lower.

