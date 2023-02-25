Bullitt announces satellite-enabled Android smartphone





Tampa, Fla. British ruggedized handset maker Bullitt today unveiled the first satellite-enabled smartphone capable of sending and receiving text messages while out of cellular range.

The company’s Caterpillar branded Cat S75 models are available for pre-order starting at €599 ($634) for the European, Middle Eastern and African markets.

Bullitt said Motorola Defy 2 will be available from select carriers in North America, Latin America and Canada starting in April, starting at $599.

Both Android phones feature 6.6-inch displays and connect to geostationary orbit (GEO) satellites in addition to 5G networks on the ground without the need for external antennas, thanks to hardware from Taiwanese chip maker MediaTek. Features.

Smartphones are designed to look for a GEO link if they fail to connect via cellular or Wi-Fi networks.

Recipients of texts sent over space must install Bullitts own satellite messaging app so that Android and iPhone users can reply.

The service, facilitated by Silicon Valley startup Skylo and partnerships with GEO operators, including Inmarsat, uses satellites for another business that specializes in connecting remote Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Tim Shepherd, senior director of applications and product marketing at Bullitts, said these satellite services will be available to customers in Europe and North America by the end of March.

Availability in Australia, New Zealand, Latin America and Africa is expected to continue by mid-2023.

Satellite-enabled messages were originally limited to 140 bytes in size, Shepherd told SpaceNews. This in most languages ​​equates to him 140 characters.

Users can share their location, but GIF, image and audio services will require more bandwidth, he said.

The shift from reliable two-way text-based messaging via satellite to more liberal use of voice and data is largely a question of bandwidth availability, he said in an email. .

As new satellites are launched and, importantly, standards evolve to include higher data throughput over satellite connections, Bullitt and other services adapt platform components to deliver voice and data. It will allow you to provide your users with services that consume a lot of money.

fine print

Sending and receiving messages via satellite requires a $4.99/month subscription for Motorola Defy 2 and $4.99/month for Cat S75.

Bullitt said the subscription will come with a free trial of an SOS service that uses an emergency response center operated by FocusPoint International, similar to the satellite-enabled emergency service Apple currently offers for free on its latest iPhones. It is said that

Apples satellite service is limited to SOS and uses Globalstars satellites in Low Earth Orbit (LEO). It is closer to Earth than his GEO satellites, and unlike them it is constantly moving across the sky.

This means iPhone 14 users will have to use an app to lock onto the Globalstar satellites before sending a message that takes about 15 seconds to send.

With a clear view of the sky, it typically takes 20 seconds for one of the smartphones to establish an initial GEO connection, Shepard said.

A message sent via Britto Satellite Messenger typically takes about 30 seconds to be sent from a satellite-connected phone to a device with an IP connection, he added.

This includes a built-in 5-second wait, allowing the app to wait for the user to send another message in quick succession that can be sent within the same packet, effectively using messaging to keep the user informed. is intended to save money. Data allowance.

Bullitt is part of a surge of companies looking to position themselves in the fledgling direct-device market, including Samsung Electronics, which today unveiled an upgraded chip that will allow smartphones to connect to satellites.

Some ventures, such as Lynk Global and AST SpaceMobile, are developing constellations from scratch and entering the market, while others, such as Iridium Communications, are looking to leverage existing satellite networks.

Iridium has partnered with US chip maker Qualcomm to enable its satellites to connect with Android smartphones and other devices, with the first products expected to be released in late 2023.

Bullitt also plans to launch a pocket-friendly Bluetooth dongle called the Motorola Defy Satellite Link through international retailers in the second quarter of 2022. The company says prices for the device will start at $99 in the US.

