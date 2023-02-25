Chromecast with Google TV cluttered home screen finally cleaned up





Chromecast with Google TV 4K is one of the best streaming devices. In fact, we love that it’s not made by Roku. However, our streaming editor stopped using it after a month because the home screen was so frustrating.

In a blog post (opens in new tab), Google announced that it is redesigning its malicious homepage. The movies and shows menu that used to appear as tabs at the top of the home page? They’re gone now that I moved them to the middle of the page under the “See More” line on the “To You” page. These changes are already starting to roll out globally.

This seems like a no-brainer for Google, but some people miss having tabs at the top. felt cluttered with tabs and unusable.

Our security editor also tried switching to Chromecast with Google TV, but the clutter and bloat made him crave the Chromecast Ultra and its minimalist design. Google’s new approach should allay these concerns and hopefully get some conversions, but at least existing users should get a better experience and a cleaner user interface.

What’s New on Google TV: Other Changes

Movies and shows aren’t the only shortcuts you’ll see on the updated home page. the current,[おすすめ],[ライブ],[アプリ],[ライブラリ]There are only four tabs of[映画と番組]next to the shortcut for[おすすめ]in the center of the page[ファミリー]section and[スペイン語]There are also shortcuts to sections.

Family is a new curated page that shows a collection of new releases and existing content rated PG or lower, so the whole family can watch. There’s still a separate “Kids” profile where you can access content for children, but this new page is aimed at the whole family.

The Español button, on the other hand, takes you from the app and live TV to all hubs in Spanish. Curated pages include access to everything from popular Spanish-language apps (Google specifically mentions his Pantaya and FlixLatino) to subtitled and dubbed TV shows and movies. I’m here.

These changes are already rolling out globally, so if you already have a Chromecast with Google TV device, you may already have it enabled. If not, please wait for the changes to be reflected on your device. And if you don’t have a Chromecast with Google TV 4K, don’t worry. These changes also apply to Chromecast with Google TV HD and all Google TV smart TVs.

