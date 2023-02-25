Google One has a promising future





Magic Eraser was previously exclusive to Pixel 6 and 7. Yesterday, the editing capabilities were significantly expanded to his Google Photos users on Android and iOS with a Google One subscription, including the cheapest plan. There are two ways to look at this move.

The 9to5Google newsletter has been reprinted with commentary and other tips on Google’s biggest story. Sign up to get it early in your inbox, or continue reading 9to5Google Logout below.

For Pixel, this means the loss of a very ad-friendly feature. Especially right after the Super Bowl ad went viral. Google’s phone’s camera features can be considered a suite, and the wide availability of Magic Eraser pares it down. (Google brings it to his original Pixel, the Pixel 5a is a nice gesture for existing owners.)

Financially speaking, having a strong subscription business makes more sense for Google in the long run. In addition to One, we have Google Workspace Individual, YouTube Premium, and YouTube TV.

A more interesting consequence of this move is how it will boost, if not turn around, Google One’s appeal as a subscription service. At $1.99/month (or $19.99/year), the set of additional editing features that leverage Google’s ML powers is pretty impressive. This includes Magic Eraser, HDR Photo and Video Effects, Portrait Light, Blur, Sky, and Color Focus. You also get 100 GB of storage (with sharing capabilities) and more support.

Move to the $9.99/month ($99.99/year) tier with 2TB of storage to get premium Google Meet features (like removing the 1-hour limit for group calls) and Google Ones VPN for Android, iOS, and Mac . , and Windows. Other Workspace features may be added in the future and 10% will be back in the Google Store as well.

In an ideal world, YouTube Premium would be included, but that would probably be prohibitively expensive. But I settle for discounts.

Confusingly announced in May 2018 but not announced at I/O, it took Google One a while to build out its feature set. For a long time, Google Photos’ extra storage was the main draw. It’s somewhat appropriate now because another photo feature is responsible for changing it.

Positioned as an affordable way to bolster apps, Google One is pretty well positioned.

In the future, asking Google One to access some of the generative AI capabilities we expect to see in Gmail and Docs is pretty interesting.

Additional storage is always an alternative to Google Ones, but the company has interesting options for extending your subscription.

Added Material You: Material Design 3 took a long time to deploy outside of Android apps. After Gmail last year, Google Drive, Docs, Sheets, and Slides are next. It’s somewhat surprising that Drive on the web looks like Gmail today, but Docs tries to minimize the control strip that appears above your content.

I’m personally waiting for Google Keep and Calendar to get a Material You redesign. The former should adopt a dual-pane tablet layout.

Light blue is the overall accent color and Dynamic Color has not yet been extended beyond Android. This poses a challenge for future cross-platform adoption, as the “you” part of the design language is not currently on the web.

Coming soon: Google says users prefer the latest version of Android’s new Predictive Back Gesture + in-app version

YouTube Podcasts: Officially introduced to YouTube Music, extending to the UI.

Please don’t be a bug. Some users can open Google Maps on their phone while running Android Auto. This is useful for typing place names with the keyboard instead of voice or other browsing. One step closer to.It can be folded without opening. Anyway, I want a compact smartphone!

(other) What’s going on:

Reprieve: The Google Podcasts app will live on and will not be integrated with YouTube’s podcasting efforts

Cleaner: New Google TV home screen with fewer tabs and better curation

Finally real: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 now gets IP67 water resistance

New: Vodafone adopts Google’s RCS in new deal, brings Pixel to retail stores and more

Apple TV MLS Season Pass: What you need to know about watching on Android TV

The game debuted in December 2009: Angry Birds Classic removed from Android due to not having enough microtransactions

9to5Mac: Apple Hits Major Milestone With Moonshot, Bringing Noninvasive Blood Glucose Monitoring to Apple Watch [This moonshot is rather Google-y, and something Alphabet attempted with contact lenses before pausing in 2018.] Electrek: Mercedes-Benz shares details of new OS, doubles down on Luminars lidar tech

FTC: I use automated affiliate links to earn income. more.

For more information, visit 9to5Google on YouTube.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://9to5google.com/2023/02/24/9to5google-log-out-google-one-promising-future/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos